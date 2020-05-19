Italy begins to relax coronavirus lockdown: Photos

Millions of people started to return to a semblance of their old life on Monday, walking through parks as Italy began to loosen its lock. Italy has imposed a 60-day lockout to fight one of the worst coronavirus epidemics in the world.
Restaurants, bakeries and cafes have opened – albeit for takeout – with a mixture of anxiety and excitement. Factories, construction sites and wholesale trade have also started to reopen.
Here’s a quick look as Italy comes back to life and citizens benefit from lighter movement restrictions.
1/15
People alight from a train after arriving in Milan on Monday as Italy began to ease restrictions on coronaviruses.
(Luca Bruno / Associated Press)
2/15
Simona Papagno prepares food for home delivery in her Criollo ice cream bar and cafe in Rome.
(Cecilia Fabiano / Associated Press)
3/15
A customer lowers his mask to sip coffee in front of a bar in Rome on Tuesday.
(Alessandra Tarantino / Associated Press)
4/15
Masked workers prepare pizza for home delivery to Caputo pizzeria in Naples, Italy, Monday.
(Andrew Medichini / AP)
5/15
Commuters invade the platform after arriving by train in Milan on Monday.
(Claudio Furlan / Associated Press)
6/15
A worker at the Calzaturificio shoe factory in Castelnuovo Vomano in central Italy has his temperature checked before pointing on Monday.
(Domenico Stinellis / Associated Press)
7/15
Two customers have coffee in front of the Cracco restaurant, which opened to take out in Milan, Italy, on Monday.
(Luca Bruno / Associated Press)
8/15
A woman pulls her cart behind her at the outdoor Porta Palazzo market in Turin, Italy, which reopened on Monday.
(Marco Alpozzi / Associated Press)
9/15
Stores were open and buyers were buying in Naples on Monday.
(Andrew Medichini / Associated Press)
ten/15
Workers wear masks and are separated by plastic partitions at the Sevel car factory in Atessa, central Italy, on Monday.
(Cecilia Fabiano / AP)
11/15
Workers at the Calzaturificio shoe factory in Castelnuovo Vomano in central Italy return to work on Monday.
(Domenico Stinellis / AP)
12/15
Workers returned to work at the Calzaturificio shoe factory in Castelnuovo Vomano in central Italy on Monday.
(Domenico Stinellis / Associated Press)
13/15
A woman walks Monday amidst flowers in a park that has just reopened in Milan, Italy.
(Antonio Calanni / Associated Press)
14/15
People are walking through a park that has reopened after several weeks of closure in Milan, Italy, on Monday.
(Antonio Calanni / Associated Press)
15/15
Customers enjoy a coffee outside a bar in Rome on Tuesday.
(Alessandra Tarantino / Associated Press)
