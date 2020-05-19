Italy begins to relax coronavirus lockdown: Photos

by May 19, 2020 Top News
Italy begins to relax coronavirus lockdown: Photos

Millions of people started to return to a semblance of their old life on Monday, walking through parks as Italy began to loosen its lock. Italy has imposed a 60-day lockout to fight one of the worst coronavirus epidemics in the world.

Restaurants, bakeries and cafes have opened – albeit for takeout – with a mixture of anxiety and excitement. Factories, construction sites and wholesale trade have also started to reopen.

Here’s a quick look as Italy comes back to life and citizens benefit from lighter movement restrictions.

1/15

People alight from a train after arriving in Milan on Monday as Italy began to ease restrictions on coronaviruses.

(Luca Bruno / Associated Press)

2/15

Simona Papagno prepares food for home delivery in her Criollo ice cream bar and cafe in Rome.

(Cecilia Fabiano / Associated Press)

3/15

A customer lowers his mask to sip coffee in front of a bar in Rome on Tuesday.

(Alessandra Tarantino / Associated Press)

4/15

Masked workers prepare pizza for home delivery to Caputo pizzeria in Naples, Italy, Monday.

(Andrew Medichini / AP)

5/15

Commuters invade the platform after arriving by train in Milan on Monday.

(Claudio Furlan / Associated Press)

6/15

A worker at the Calzaturificio shoe factory in Castelnuovo Vomano in central Italy has his temperature checked before pointing on Monday.

(Domenico Stinellis / Associated Press)

7/15

Two customers have coffee in front of the Cracco restaurant, which opened to take out in Milan, Italy, on Monday.

(Luca Bruno / Associated Press)

8/15

A woman pulls her cart behind her at the outdoor Porta Palazzo market in Turin, Italy, which reopened on Monday.

(Marco Alpozzi / Associated Press)

9/15

Stores were open and buyers were buying in Naples on Monday.

(Andrew Medichini / Associated Press)

ten/15

Workers wear masks and are separated by plastic partitions at the Sevel car factory in Atessa, central Italy, on Monday.

(Cecilia Fabiano / AP)

11/15

Workers at the Calzaturificio shoe factory in Castelnuovo Vomano in central Italy return to work on Monday.

(Domenico Stinellis / AP)

12/15

Workers returned to work at the Calzaturificio shoe factory in Castelnuovo Vomano in central Italy on Monday.

(Domenico Stinellis / Associated Press)

13/15

A woman walks Monday amidst flowers in a park that has just reopened in Milan, Italy.

(Antonio Calanni / Associated Press)

14/15

People are walking through a park that has reopened after several weeks of closure in Milan, Italy, on Monday.

(Antonio Calanni / Associated Press)

15/15

Customers enjoy a coffee outside a bar in Rome on Tuesday.

(Alessandra Tarantino / Associated Press)


Source —–> https://www.latimes.com/world-nation/story/2020-05-05/italy-easing-lockdown-and-reboots-its-economy

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

RJ Barrett sees the lessons of the Knicks in ‘The Last Dance’, Michael Jordan

May 19, 2020
Alaskan man takes 14-hour boat trips to Costco to feed his city

Alaskan man takes 14-hour boat trips to Costco to feed his city

May 19, 2020

The reconstructed Jets ‘offensive line will highlight Joe Douglas’ value trait

May 19, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *