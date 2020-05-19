Italy begins to relax coronavirus lockdown: Photos

Millions of people started to return to a semblance of their old life on Monday, walking through parks as Italy began to loosen its lock. Italy has imposed a 60-day lockout to fight one of the worst coronavirus epidemics in the world.

Restaurants, bakeries and cafes have opened – albeit for takeout – with a mixture of anxiety and excitement. Factories, construction sites and wholesale trade have also started to reopen.

Here’s a quick look as Italy comes back to life and citizens benefit from lighter movement restrictions.