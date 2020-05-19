Hot Property: NFL Charles Woodson Sells Florida Home

Heisman winner and Super Bowl champion Charles Woodson has sold his house in Orlando, Florida for $ 670,000, according to records. The decorated cornerback had presented offers since January, when it first went on sale for $ 714,900.

Woodson owned the half acre estate for his entire NFL career, spending $ 570,000 for the place a few days before his draft in 1998.

A semicircular driveway approaches the two-story house, which has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms on just over 4,000 square feet. At the rear, an artist’s terrace overlooks a swimming pool, a spa and a dining area.

1/8 The indoor swimming pool. (Realtor.com) 2/8 The swimming pool. (Realtor.com) 3/8 The front. (Realtor.com) 4/8 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 5/8 The big room. (Realtor.com) 6/8 The family room. (Realtor.com) 7/8 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 8/8 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com)

Tile and hardwood floors line the living areas, which include a family room under tray ceilings and a kitchen with a breakfast bar. The largest space is in the two-story living room with a mirrored wall and a fireplace.

The landscaping touches the front of the property and hedges surround the patio at the back. Built in 1994, the house is surrounded by lakes in the guarded community of Cypress Point.

Woodson’s historic career dates back to his college years, where he led the Michigan Wolverines to a national title and became the first primarily defensive player to win the Heisman Trophy. In the NFL, he split the time between the Raiders and the Packers, winning a Super Bowl championship with Green Bay in 2011.

Matthew Reynolds of Chris Quarles Properties owned the listing. Timothy Mosur of Clock Tower Realty represented the buyer.