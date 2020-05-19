Hebrew house in Riverdale boosts COVID death toll after Post report

A Bronx nursing home has dramatically increased the number of residents dying from the coronavirus – after the Post reported allegations that it had significantly reduced the state count.

Staff at the Hebrew House in Riverdale cried out for scandal because, according to state records, even on Sunday, the establishment had only 20 confirmed or suspected contagious deaths.

But workers told the Post as early as May 9 that 119 residents – many of whom suspected symptoms of COVID-19 – had died in the facility in the past two months.

The Post’s account of the allegations prompted the state health department to open a probe in the nursing home, make sure residents were tested for the virus – and review the records of each. patient who had died there since the start of the pandemic.

Hebrew Home CEO Daniel Reingold sent a letter to staff and other facilities run by the parent company of the RiverSpring Health Community site on Monday to address the issue – and significantly increase the tragic number of deaths from coronavirus of the Center.

He said there had been 63 COVID-related deaths – 35 confirmed and 28 reclassified as suspected positive – at Hebrew Home between March 1 and May 8.

No explanation has been given as to why the state has yet reported only 20 COVID-related deaths in the facility.

Hebrew Home spokesperson Wendy Steinberg later told The Post, “We can’t speak to this gap specifically since you’re referring to a New York State website. The Hebrew House of Riverdale has repeatedly reported that its number of [confirmed] Positive deaths for COVID between March 1 and May 8 are 35 years old. “

Reingold added in his letter that tests carried out last week showed that 109 residents and 64 staff members were positive for COVID-19 in the 751-bed facility. Most of them had no symptoms.

During this time, he defended the previous and lower COVID death counts.

“As more information was gleaned from the symptoms, [state] DOH and CDC guidelines have evolved. Given this, we have worked closely with the Ministry of Health to review the records of each resident who died during this period to ensure that we are reporting the most accurate figures possible, ” Reingold said in the letter.

“As a result, we reclassify 28 of these resident deaths as” likely caused by COVID-19 “.”

Insiders accused the nursing home of hiding his COVID-related deaths.

But Reingold insisted in the letter that Hebrew Home “has been and continues to be completely transparent in its reporting,” adding, “We have, at a minimum, followed all federal and state regulations, directives and directives.”

He added that Hebrew Home had obtained adequate personal protective equipment “since the earliest days of the pandemic”, closed the complex to all visitors and developed three floors dedicated to COVID Recovery to isolate infected patients and contain the deadly virus.

He also said that the nursing home was taking the temperature of staff and residents daily while managers and clinical directors were on site for each shift.

“We do this because we are dedicated to our mission of providing the highest quality care to residents, especially in the midst of this unprecedented pandemic,” said the CEO. “We are grateful that the New York State Department of Health arrived last week as part of a statewide COVID infection control survey of nursing homes.

“The survey was a collaborative effort to rigorously review our processes and refine our best practices for managing the virus. It was very positive and constructive. Like us, the Ministry of Health is doing its best in these unexplored waters. “

Critics, including some nursing home operators, have claimed that Governor Andrew Cuomo and the state health department contributed to the COVID epidemic in nursing homes by imposing a controversial directive from the March 25 which required that nursing homes admit and re-admit COVID patients recovered from hospitals.

Faced with a storm of criticism and an independent investigation, the governor partially canceled this policy last week, prohibiting hospitals from sending patients to nursing homes unless they are negative for COVID.

Cuomo also now requires nursing home operators to test coronavirus staff twice a week.

The deaths of more than 5,300 residents of nursing homes are linked to COVID.

Department of Health spokesman Gary Holmes asked about the Hebrew Home probe, saying, “As you know, we paid an unexpected visit to this facility on May 10 for a special COVID- inspection. 19. We plan these visits to ensure that solid infection control practices are in place and that the facilities meet guidelines supported by the CDCs issued by New York State. A thorough file review is also part of this process. We have not yet completed our investigation. “