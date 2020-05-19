Disney boss Kevin Mayer becomes CEO of TikTok

Kevin Mayer, the executive who oversaw the launch of Disney’s streaming service, leaves Mouse House to become the CEO of the popular social media application TikTok.

Mayer joins TikTok at a time of increased control of the viral video application, which belongs to the Chinese conglomerate ByteDance.

Popular for its short, often offbeat videos, the three-year-old application has been downloaded 2 billion times, according to research firm Sensor Tower. He has also been the target of skeptical government officials over his ties to China, many of whom have demanded that it not be used by government agencies, including the U.S. military, which used it for recruitment purposes. .

Mayer will also be COO of ByteDance.

Mayer’s departure comes just three months after his death to succeed Disney’s longtime CEO Bob Iger. When Disney announced on February 25 that Iger would hand over the reins of the Mouse House to the head of his parks unit, Bob Chapek, Mayer had not yet been informed that he was out of the race, sources said.

Disney announced Monday that it would replace Mayer with Rebecca Campbell, a 23-year-old Disney veteran, who has held leadership positions in international media and corporate and corporate parks. Campbell, who was recently president of Disneyland Resort, will report directly to Chapek.

Campbell will oversee the company’s booming video streaming businesses globally, including Disney + – which this month announced it had landed 54.5 million paid subscribers less than six months after its launch – as well as ESPN +, Hulu and Hotstar, a popular streaming service in India.