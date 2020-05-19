Criminal investigation launched into the explosion of a hash oil warehouse

Officials have launched a criminal investigation into the explosion of a hashish warehouse in Los Angeles that rocked several buildings and injured 12 firefighters, reports said.

The cause of Saturday’s huge explosion at Smoke Tokes in the Little Tokyo section of the city has not been determined, but investigators said cartridges of butane carbon dioxide have been found inside the one story building, Los Angeles Times reports.

“We are at the start of an investigation,” said LAPD deputy chief Horace Frank. “We are looking at everything at this point … The explosion was massive and these firefighters are very lucky to be alive.”

The explosion of the one-story commercial building occurred in a business district known for smoke shops, authorities calling the Bong Row area.

Several display cases were damaged and firefighters had to run “straight through this ball of flame” when they escaped from the building, said Los Angeles fire chief Erik Scott.

A total of 11 firefighters were treated for burns in a hospital, while another firefighter was released from an emergency room after suffering a “minor extremity injury” during the incident. At the start of Sunday, eight were still hospitalized, two of them in critical but stable condition, the newspaper reported.

All firefighters are expected to survive, said fire officials.

Some firefighters used power saws to access the building from its roof while others entered to find out where the fire came from, said Scott.

“It was routine until they heard a roar and a high-pitched sound – they describe it as a rotating jet engine – with pressurized smoke,” he said.

The explosion that followed created an explosion 30 feet wide, said Scott.

“This is one of the worst incidents in recent history that we have seen,” said Scott. “Our firefighters were chased from the roof, frantically rushing up the aerial ladder to safety through a blowtorch.”

Investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Explosives were scheduled to arrive in Los Angeles on Monday to assist with the investigation. The business owner, meanwhile, couldn’t be reached for comment, reports the Times.

The company – which supplies THC-containing compounds extracted from cannabis using butane – had no signs outside the warehouse warning firefighters of the combustible gas inside, sources said. told NBC News.