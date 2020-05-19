Coronavirus deaths in the United States exceed 90,000

The death toll in the United States from COVID-19 soared by more than 90,000 on Monday, as more states and cities announced plans to slowly reopen their economies and test their residents.

The number of confirmed cases in the country was around 1.5 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, which tracks infections and deaths. Experts have warned that cases and deaths are likely to be less than the true cost of the coronavirus epidemic.

Despite the increase in the number of deaths, the hardest hit city in the country, New York, saw its daily rate of new hospitalizations for patients suspected of having the new coronavirus to 48, up from 77 the day before, said the Mayor Bill de Blasio at a news briefing on Monday.

De Blasio called the drop a “wonderful sign” that the virus is easing its grip on the city of 8.6 million people, but he warned that the city would not be ready to start easing some social distancing restrictions before the first half of June until the earliest.

He said non-essential workers will be asked to work from home “for the foreseeable future” and that he hopes students can return to class at the start of the new school year in September.

The last thing he wants to do, he said, is to act too soon and create a false sense of security, to trigger a new wave of infections as people resume their usual social habits.

“Our goal is to get it right the first time,” said De Blasio. “We can’t have something where we have to close again. … it’s going to be day after day, week after week. “

With summer approaching, he said that social distance on city beaches would remain in place and that anyone considering a drink in a bar or restaurant when these establishments reopened, De Blasio had this advice: “Take your glass and go home. Don’t let rallies happen. It is just not sure. “

Governor Phil Murphy of neighboring New Jersey has taken an even more cautious tone, saying that residents of his state should not expect work or social life to return to anything near normal until that a proven vaccine becomes widely available, which experts say could take a year or more.

But on Monday, Murphy signed an order authorizing the reopening of some outdoor recreation facilities, including tennis clubs, community gardens, golf courses and shooting ranges. In the past week, he eased restrictions on non-essential construction, retail businesses, beaches, boardwalks and lakes.

New Jersey has the second highest death toll after New York, with more than 10,400 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, Murphy said. New York State has killed more than 28,200 people as a result of the epidemic, according to Johns Hopkins.

In Michigan, which was also hit hard with more than 4,800 dead, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that bars, restaurants and retail businesses in less affected parts of the state will be allowed to reopen as of Friday, but with reduced capacity. She said the easing of restrictions applies to the upper peninsula of the state and more than a dozen counties on the lower peninsula, including the popular vacation destination Traverse City.

Michigan, where armed protesters as well as Republican lawmakers opposed Whitmer’s restrictions, remains on the whole under a stay-at-home order until May 28.

The virus has ravaged the African American community of the state. Blacks account for more than a third of deaths from COVID-19 in Michigan, although they represent 14% of the population.

Detroit, the largest city in the state, 80% black, became an epicenter of the virus in March and April. Mayor Mike Duggan announced that free coronavirus tests will be available to all residents of different locations in his city starting Wednesday.

Tests are also increasing in other parts of the country.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced Monday that all residents, including those without symptoms, can now get a free COVID-19 test in his state, where public health officials said 878 people had died from the virus.

And in New York, tests are now available at more than 150 sites, and city-made test kits are used in city health clinics, De Blasio said Monday.