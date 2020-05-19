Clippers coach Doc Rivers upbeat for NBA

On Monday afternoon, after the Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder became the last NBA teams to reopen their training facilities, 17 of 30 franchises had allowed players to return for limited and voluntary workouts and rehabilitation under the supervision of the team.

But not everyone has been invited yet. Head coaches are not allowed to participate, according to NBA guidelines which govern how teams can reopen in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Clippers coach Doc Rivers doesn’t expect to be sidelined long.

The same day that a small group of Clippers players returned to the team’s Playa Vista premises, Rivers reiterated his optimism that the NBA season will resume from March 11.

“We have this saying right now with our team called” Win The Wait “, and so we are trying to win the wait, which means we think there is going to be a season, we really do,” said Rivers told Ernie Johnson of Turner Sports. an interview posted Monday on Twitter. “And if there is, we can’t let this disruption be the reason we don’t win. We want to be fully prepared if and when we get the start button.”

For now, such a reboot is only a possibility, but with more than half of the league hosting individual training again, optimism has grown in some corners of the league. The NBA has only allowed teams in states where the residence and home orders have been relaxed to reopen.

However, all optimism remains cautious, given the strict guidelines in place to even reopen team facilities and conduct limited training sessions. Some teams have asked coaches to wear masks on the field. To enter the Lakers’ offices in El Segundo on Saturday, goalkeeper Quinn Cook had to check his temperature and leave his shoes outside. He described the precautionary measures in a live Instagram session with teammate Jared Dudley.

A Clippers spokesman declined to say which players, or how many, arrived on Monday. The rules of the league allow a maximum of four players within a facility at a time, each player being allowed to work with only one coach.

“It has been difficult for everyone, let’s be clear,” said Rivers. “For me, during this period, my work was twofold. One was to communicate with my players, so I try to talk to them as much as possible. I try to make my staff speak to them as much as possible. We do Zoom calls, we do Zoom workouts now where our strength trainer and coaches get along with our players every day; we do groups of five, so three times a day, where they train. They put their heart monitors on the screen. We check their weight.

“And then the second part, I became the vision, like, of hope. I have to give hope to our guys because we are not like all the other teams. There are five or six teams that started this year, maybe more, with the dream of winning a title, so it was put on hold. “