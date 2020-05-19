The 1 and the only … Pitcher with 2,000 strikeouts in Yankees uniform: Andy Pettitte

The weather: 1995-2003, 2007-10, 2012-13

The background: After the Yankees drafted him in 1990, Pettitte made his MLB debut in 1995 and finished third by voting for AL Rookie of the Year. In 1996, he was a finalist for AL Cy Young.

The skinny: Pettitte broke Whitey Ford’s franchise withdrawal record on July 1, 2013 in Minnesota. Just over two months later, on September 6 in the Bronx, Pettitte pulled David Ross from Boston for the No. 2,000 as Yankee, en route to a final total of 2,020.

The others who came closest: Whitey Ford spent 16 years with the Yankees and the 10-All-Star retired in 1967 with 1956 career strikeouts. Ron Guidry spent his entire 14-year career with the Yankees and had 1,778 strikeouts. The Yankees’ most recent pitcher to come any closer was CC Sabathia, who finished his time with the Yankees at 1,700 strikeouts.

The quote: “Honestly, I stopped worrying a long time ago about guys who pass me on lists or who break my records, but I’m happy for Andy. It’s a great achievement for a guy who’s had a great career. I always loved Andy from the start. “- Whitey Ford, when Pettitte overtook him on the Yankees withdrawal list.

The Aftermath: The 2013 season was the Yankees’ worst since 1992, having missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008 and only the second time in 19 years. Pettitte retired after the 2013 season, in the company of his compatriot the great Mariano Rivera.

The legacy: Pettitte, 47, was five-time World Series champion with three nods from the stars, including the 2001 MVP ALCS. He has the most wins in MLB playoff history with 19. The Left-hander was also known for having an exceptional selection movement towards the first base, and he posted 98 career selections. Pettitte ended her career with 2,448 strikeouts between the Yankees and the Astros. Although he admitted in 2007 that he had used steroids to speed his recovery from an elbow injury, he remains a favorite of the Yankees, a beloved member of the late 1990s ‘Core Four’ Yankees, which has produced four championships.