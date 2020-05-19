New Delhi – Indian police say an American cyclist died on Sunday in a “blank” accident in a mountainous area in the southern city of Hyderabad. Paul Robert, 42, who was known by friends like Little John, was a bicycle enthusiast who had lived in Hyderabad with his wife and two children for almost two years.

His wife Eerica Angelina works for an American financial services company in the city, one of the largest technology hubs in India. Robert was a mechanical engineer but did not work in India.

The Charminar, built in 1591, is a monument and a mosque located in Hyderabad, the capital and the largest city in the state of Andhra Pradesh, in southern India. Fredric Soltan / Corbis / Getty



Early Sunday morning, Robert left for his usual bike ride around the hills bordering Lake Gandipet, a place of popular beauty far from the hustle and bustle of central Hyderabad. He usually went out for a walk with a friend, but on Sunday he left alone.

When he did not return home after a few hours and did not take phone calls, his wife called the police. They found her body in the hills around Gandipet Lake using the location information from the cell phone around 6 p.m., approximately 12 hours after she left for her journey.

“It was an accidental fall while riding a bicycle,” chief police officer Gangadhar Madanam of the Narsingi local police told CBS News, adding that the police had found his bicycle and d other things close to his body. They said Robert suffered a head injury in the fall, which could have led to his death.

“He must have lost consciousness, but since he was alone, there was no one to help him and he had to bleed to death,” said Madanam.

An autopsy was performed at Osmania General Hospital and Robert’s body was returned to his family Monday afternoon. An official autopsy was still pending, but Mandanam said no police investigation was planned, the circumstances seem clear.