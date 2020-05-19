American cyclist suffers fatal fall near Indian beauty site

New Delhi – Indian police say an American cyclist died on Sunday in a “blank” accident in a mountainous area in the southern city of Hyderabad. Paul Littlejohn, 37, was a cycling enthusiast who had lived in Hyderabad with his wife and two children for almost two years.

His wife Erica Angelina Littlejohn works for an American financial services company in the city, one of the largest technology hubs in India. Paul Littlejohn was a mechanical engineer but did not work in India.

The Charminar, built in 1591, is a monument and a mosque located in Hyderabad, the capital and the largest city in the state of Andhra Pradesh, in southern India. Fredric Soltan / Corbis / Getty



Early Sunday morning, Littlejohn left for his usual bike ride around the hills bordering Lake Gandipet, a place of popular beauty far from the hustle and bustle of central Hyderabad. He usually went out for a walk with a friend, but on Sunday he left alone.

When he did not return home after a few hours and did not take phone calls, his wife called the police. They found her body in the hills around Gandipet Lake using the location information from the cell phone around 6 p.m., approximately 12 hours after she left for her journey.

“It was an accidental fall while riding a bicycle,” chief police officer Gangadhar Madanam of the Narsingi local police told CBS News, adding that the police had found his bicycle and d other things close to his body. They said Littlejohn suffered a head trauma in the fall, which may have caused his death.

“It seems so unreal … his children were everything to him. He loved me and our children very much,” Erica Littlejohn told CBS News. “He was loved by everyone. He had no enemies.”

Littlejohn is survived by his mother, Laurie; father, Clifton; a brother Tom; and two children, Angelina, 8, and Robert, 6.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the name and age of Paul Littlejohn, who had been poorly reported by local police.