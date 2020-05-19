Alaskan man takes 14-hour boat trips to Costco to feed his city

An Alaskan grocer has been dubbed the savior of his small town for not letting his neighbors go hungry in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Toshua Parker, the owner of Icy Strait Wholesale in Gustavus, began loading shipping crates onto a boat for a weekly 14-hour trip to a Costco in Juneau, 80 kilometers away, to supply his town with groceries.

Parker told the Post that he was picking up $ 30,000 “essentially everything – like milk, soil, meat” on his weekly trips to Costco.

Prior to the outbreak, Parker, 39, received shipments from Costco via the Alaska ferry system. However, the pandemic, as well as the severe storms that damaged the city’s wharf, caused the ferry to stop.

As the ferry system collapsed, Parker said he bought a “96-foot barge” for fear the city might go hungry.

“Joking around town, we will be the greatest idiots or heroes of all time,” said Parker.

Gustavus – who has no roads – began to run out of supplies as the town closed, so Parker spoke with a local fisherman and decided to make weekly trips on his “converted 96” military landing craft feet long ”- and scheduled trips around the tides and weather at Juneau.

“When we get to Juneau, we can’t get off the boat because of the restrictions. So a different group of guys bring the supplies to the boat. Our guys are loading stuff onto the boat, said Parker. Then the staff of 15 turns around and makes the 7-hour trip to Gustavus where they use the supplies to store their groceries.

“The hours are worth it – you know who you are serving and you see them every day,” Parker said of Gustavus’ diet.

The business owner told The Post that things “were not perfect.”

Recently, he ordered eggs from Costco from Juneau, and later was told that the store had restrictions on eggs per customer due to an egg shortage, he ended up having “a few dozen ‘eggs for the whole city’.

He “did not know how long the restrictions would last” and “frantically ordered 800 dozen eggs from Seattle”. A truck was to collect the eggs, but then missed the barge. Five days later, the eggs arrived at Juneau.

“No eggs for two weeks, then having 1,000 dozen eggs sitting there for a city of 400 people, incredible.”

“We will continue to do what we do,” said Parker. He is optimistic about the future, admitting that he “will have to adapt to the new normal”.

“Toshua practically saved the city,” said Gustavus mayor Casipit, in an interview with Good News Tanks. “I really don’t know what we would have done without him.”