ADT worker accused of using an app to spy on people for 7 years

Two Texas women are suing ADT Security Services in a pair of federal lawsuits for a violation that allowed an employee of the security giant to view images of interior security cameras installed in hundreds of homes over several years.

The proposed class actions have been filed with the US District Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on behalf of hundreds of ADT clients who may have victimized the employee, identified as Telesforo Aviles, who allegedly had access to over 200 ADT Pulse accounts over a period of seven years. -period.

“This privacy breach occurred because ADT did not follow the most basic security procedures,” said a statement from Dallas-based Fears Nachawati law firm.

This flaw was discovered when a customer found an unauthorized email among the addresses authorized to access his security system. The Boca Raton, Florida-based company informed customers of the security failure and tried to pay them for their silence, the lawsuits said.

“In a frantic effort to mitigate and mask its actions, ADT launched a campaign to call all the account holders concerned and obtain a release and a confidential agreement in exchange for a monetary payment representing a fraction of the value of their claims” said one of the parties. bed.

Safety deficiencies mainly affected customers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, where Aviles was based.

In a statement to Fox News, the company said it had reported the violations to the authorities and had taken steps to avoid similar incidents.

“ADT reported to law enforcement in April that a former employee had obtained unauthorized access to ADT accounts from 220 customers in the Dallas area,” the company said. “We have taken immediate action and put in place measures to prevent this from happening again.”

The main complainants named in the proceedings, Alexia Preddy and Shan Doty, were informed by ADT in April that a technician had granted themselves remote access to their security cameras.

Preddy was a teenager in September 2017 when his household moved to ADT’s Pulse account, which included installing interior security cameras, depending on the suit. The technician gave himself access to the account almost 100 times to spy on everyone inside the house, according to the costume.

Doty switched to ADT Pulse in 2014. A company representative told her that a technician had access to her cameras to potentially see “her, her husband and their minor son, for an unknown period of time”.

“Countless controls could have been in place to prevent or at least stop this behavior,” he added.

ADT Pulse allows customers to view their homes remotely and gives them the ability to control locks and security features through an application or web browser. The lawsuits criticize ADT for not having implemented guarantees to inform customers when their accounts have been consulted by third parties.

The lawsuits target $ 5 million each, as well as interest.

ADT has been charged with failing to protect the privacy of its customers in the past. In 2017, the company agreed to pay $ 16 million to settle class actions in Illinois, Arizona, Florida and California after it was suspected of hiding hacking vulnerabilities in its security systems.