19 protesters arrested in the UK as anti-lockdown protesters demonstrate across Europe

London – Anti-lockout protesters protested across Europe over the weekend, expressing dissatisfaction with government measures stop the spread of COVID-19. Many European countries have closed schools and businesses and asked people to stay largely at home.

Thousands of people took to the streets in Germany, even though the country recently relaxed its lockout measures, reported the Associated Press. Authorities in Munich said more than 1,000 people gathered. In Stuttgart, there were more than 5,000 protesters, according to the AP.

In the Polish capital of Warsaw, police used tear gas against demonstrators and said the demonstration was illegal because it had not been approved in advance, the AP said. Dozens of people, including a senator, were reportedly arrested.

Protesters gather to protest the foreclosure measures and other government policies relating to the new coronavirus crisis on May 16, 2020 in Stuttgart, Germany. Thomas Lohnes / Getty Images



In Britain, although the lockdowns were eased slightly last week, around 50 people gathered in London’s Hyde Park on Saturday for a little-attended national demonstration. Nineteen were arrested, according to the London Metropolitan Police.

It was the first weekend since imprisonment began in the country in March that people were allowed to meet non-members of their household, provided they did so one at a time and at an appropriate distance. At the rally in Hyde Park, however, the rules of social distancing were flouted.

“I work for a mental health charity, and I am concerned about the effects of foreclosure on people with mental illness,” said a London protester named David, who refused to give his last name, said CBS News.

“You know there is a virus going on, we have to be attentive to each other, we have to share each other’s love rather than fear and avoidance,” he said.

A number of protesters in London also criticized vaccines and 5G mobile phone networks.

“It’s the same as a cold. They shut down the world because of a cold,” protester Reese Roberts told CBS News.

“If you jump off a plane and have COVID in your body, (they will put) COVID-19 on your death certificate,” he said.