Wuhan writer says China says coronavirus is “manageable”

A blogger from Wuhan, China, said state media at the start of the coronavirus pandemic was spreading information that COVID-19 could not be transmitted between people.

“My daughter returned from a vacation in Japan on January 22, two days after it was revealed that the new coronavirus in Wuhan was spreading from person to person,” Fang Fang writes in an excerpt from his next book.Wuhan DiaryPosted by the United Kingdom Sunday Times.

“Official media sources have always told us that it is not” contagious between people; it is controllable and avoidable. “

Fang – an award-winning poet and fiction writer who blogged about her experiences in Wuhan during the virus – said she picked up her daughter from the airport and found the streets almost free of cars or pedestrians .

“These few days were marked by panic and fear in the city. We both wore masks. The anxiety and stress that permeated the whole city was also there in the car with us, ”she wrote.

“I dropped off my daughter at her place and I didn’t come home until 1 am. I turned on the computer and immediately saw the news: the quarantine would come into effect soon. “

Fang, 65, originally published his writings on the social media sites WeChat and Weibo, but they were quickly removed by the censors.

His journal has always gone viral and will be published as a book in English in June.

She said on January 25, state media reported that high-level Chinese leaders were closely monitoring the epidemic and that a team of medical experts had arrived in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people. , from Shanghai.

“But it was also when the period of real suffering arrived here in Wuhan, the number of people infected with the coronavirus exploded. The hospital system is on the verge of collapse. The infected ended up crisscrossing the whole city, in the wind and rain, seeking in vain for treatment. We all felt completely helpless in the face of these patients who were crying out for help desperately, ”she wrote.

Writing on February 1, she said that her older brother, who teaches at Huazhong University of Science and Technology, first explained to her how contagious the coronavirus was.

“On December 31, he sent me an essay entitled“ Suspected case of virus of unknown origin in Wuhan ”. However, it didn’t take long before the official line of government said, “No contagion between people; it is controllable and avoidable. “As soon as we heard this, everyone breathed a sigh of collective relief,” she wrote.