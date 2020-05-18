WH counselor denounces CDC due to lack of early detection of coronaviruses

The White House official responsible for coordinating the administration’s efforts to correlate medical equipment in the fight against the coronavirus on Sunday criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for dropping the ball during the first tests.

“At the beginning of this virus, the CDC, which really had the most reliable brand in the world in this field, really dropped the country with the tests because not only did they keep the tests in bureaucracy, but they had a bad test. And that made us back down, “Defense Production Act coordinator Peter Navarro said on NBC Sunday. “Meet the press.”

In early February, the CDC sent test kits to states that were contaminated during production at the agency’s laboratory in Atlanta – a problem that led to false results and delayed the process for weeks.

CDC director Dr Robert Redfield said in March that the initial test kit “was not working as we wanted it to.”

The agency has finally released new test kits.

Navarro, who is also the White House trade advisor, responded to a group of Democratic senators who urged President Trump to use defense production law to increase the supply of protective equipment and test kits , claiming that they “had it all wrong.”

“These senators look in the rear view mirror. Six weeks ago, we had the same discussion about the fans. They were saying exactly the same thing, and what we did with the fans was basically a situation where by June we will have over a hundred thousand, “he said, explaining the partnership between General Motors and the government create fans.

“We will have more fans than America ever needs and we will be able to export these fans,” he said. “These Democratic senators should go out more often and see what the Trump administration is doing.”

He also reiterated President Trump’s claims that shutting down businesses and enforcing home stays for too long could create dangerous conditions.

“So if you compare this complete lockdown where some people in the medical community just want to run and hide until the virus is gone, it will not only take a huge toll on the American economy, but it will kill many more people than the virus, the China virus would never do, “he said.