UCLA hires Martin Jarmond as sports director. Look at the picture

UCLA, the school that produced Jackie Robinson, Kenny Washington and Arthur Ashe, found its last racial pioneer.

His name is Martin Jarmond, and he was hired on Sunday to become the sports director of the Bruins, the first African American to play this role in the school’s 101 years of history, replacing the long-time department head Dan Guerrero.

Jarmond will become the highest-paid sport director in a Pac-12 Conference public school by a considerable margin after signing a six-year contract that requires him to earn $ 1.2 million in the first year and reach 1.7 million dollars in the finals. year. Jarmond will be announced on Monday and will be available online a day or two later.

Already a pioneer as the youngest sports director of the Power Five conferences and the first black sports director in the history of Boston College, Jarmond takes over the management of a department where the six of his predecessors were white or Latino men. He beat Desiree Reed-Francois of Nevada Las Vegas, the other finalist, as well as a slew of other candidates who had shown interest.

Jarmond, who is 40 years old in November, assumed the post of Boston College in June 2017 at the age of 37 after 15 years as an administrator at the Big Ten Conference, where he worked both in the Ohio State and Michigan State and has earned a reputation as an avid fundraiser.

This experience could help him solve the huge financial dilemma he inherits at UCLA, where the sports department recorded a deficit of $ 18.9 million for the 2019 fiscal year, requiring a paid loan from the university. The Bruins are set to go much further into the red in 2020 due to the drop in income and donations linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, which endangers the 2020-2021 sports calendar.

Even with interviews limited to online video chats, UCLA followed the hiring schedule set in September after Guerrero announced that he would retire in late June.

Guerrero’s 18-year tenure was marked by overwhelming success in almost everything other than the school’s two flagship sports. The Bruins never went to a Rose Bowl – or any other major bowl game – under Guerrero and failed to add to their record 11 National Men’s Basketball Championships, even though they did three consecutive finals under former coach Ben Howland.

“The subject of inheritance is not for me to even speak,” Guerrero told the Los Angeles Times earlier this year. “It will be determined by other people and not by myself.”

Jarmond, a two-time former captain of the University of North Carolina Wilmington men’s basketball team, quickly rose through the sport administration ladder after earning his business degree and a master’s in business administration. University of Ohio sports. He was Deputy Sports Director for Regional Development and Donations in the State of Michigan, where he worked for six years before traveling to Ohio State in 2009.

Jarmond was the senior administrator of men’s football and basketball for the Buckeyes, where he also managed football schedules and served on the Rose Bowl advisory committee and the college football playoff selection committee. Before moving to Boston College in 2017, he made the Sports Business Journal’s Forty Under 40 list for his contributions to university sports.

At Boston College, Jarmond hired football coach Jeff Hafley, a former Ohio co-defensive coordinator and assistant NFL coach, in December, creating excitement among a long-suffering fan base. The Boston College men’s basketball team entered the national tournament by invitation in the first season after Jarmond’s arrival, but has ended up losing records in each of the past two seasons.

Jarmond’s fundraising efforts have focused on a $ 150 million fundraising campaign that was launched in 2018 as the largest athletics department in the history of the Coast Hill Conference. Last January, the campaign reportedly raised $ 108 million.

At UCLA, Jarmond takes control of a boiling football program and a rising men’s basketball team. While the football team has gone from 7 to 17 in two seasons under coach Chip Kelly, the men’s basketball team ended its first season under coach Mick Cronin by winning 11 of its last 14 games to finish 19-12.

Jarmond’s hiring came after UCLA convened an eight-person research committee made up entirely of university officials and retained WittKieffer, a Chicago-based executive search firm, to help him compile a list of candidates. . Chancellor Gene Block was helped to make the final decision by Yolanda Gorman, UCLA Senior Advisor to the Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives, and Emily A. Carter, Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Marshal.