Traditional Beachwood Canyon with ties to Oscar seeks $ 2.4 million

Hollywood decorator Victor Zolfo, who won an Oscar for best artistic direction for “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”, seems to be moving in a new direction in the Hollywood hills. Her house in the Beachwood Canyon area of ​​the Hollywood Hills is on sale for $ 2.399 million.

The charming traditional-style house, which dates from 1941, once belonged to the family of Oscar-winning actor Burt Lancaster and, more recently, the writer of “Fifty Shades of Gray” Kelly Marcel.

1/15 The backyard and the deep pool. (The agency) 2/15 The kitchen and the dining area. (The agency) 3/15 French doors open onto a patio. (The agency) 4/15 The patio. (The agency) 5/15 The living room. (The agency) 6/15 The updated kitchen. (The agency) 7/15 The formal dining room. (The agency) 8/15 The parental suite. (The agency) 9/15 A bathroom. (The agency) ten/15 Room. (The agency) 11/15 A bathroom. (The agency) 12/15 The screened porch. (The agency) 13/15 The backyard. (The agency) 14/15 The deep basin. (The agency) 15/15 The front. (The agency)

Designed by Max Maltzman, architect of the Wilshire Bowl, which has since been demolished, the two-story house has an updated kitchen, two fireplaces and a sunny screened porch. There are four bedrooms and four bathrooms within 2,800 square feet of living space.

The French doors of the living room and the dining room open directly onto the patio area. Gardens, mature trees, a conversation area and a plunge pool complete the backyard.

Zolfo has dozens of credits for movies such as “Mr. & Mrs. Smith, “” The Social Network “and” The Avengers “. Last year, he was a set decorator for the science fiction film Will Smith” Gemini Man “.

Josh Myler and Jeff Kohl of the Agency hold the list.