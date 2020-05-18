‘The Last Dance’: ESPN Michael Jordan doc has lowered the star?

After the Chicago Bulls won their fourth NBA championship on Father’s Day in 1996, Michael Jordan collapsed on the floor of the Bulls’ training hall at the United Center. This is one of the most poignant scenes from the first eight hours of “The Last Dance”. As the cameras turn, a prostrate Jordan – playing his first final since the murder of his father, James – stands up and sobs in a collision of triumph and sorrow.

Is it worth it? This is the question that the “last dance” implicitly asks again and again. Jordan’s answer is “hell, yes”.

This scene is where we will resume the last two episodes, which will be broadcast on Sunday evening. I will have given over 10 hours to the ESPN mega-project, watching and watching episodes, digging endless YouTube rabbit holes of low definition highlights and stupid commercials that showcase my team. youth.

It was fun – tons of fun. At the end of the series, I will have a better appreciation of Jordan’s thirst for winning and the results she has forged. I will also be as uncomfortable with the methods behind his undeniable genius, however successful they may be.

“When people see that, they say,” He wasn’t really a nice guy. He may have been a bully, “says Jordan at the end of episode 7.” Well, it’s you – because you never won anything. I wanted to win. “

The moment presents itself as a pre-battle monologue of “The Avengers”, a prelude to a montage of heroic achievement on a film soundtrack. But should the viewer believe that Jordan is more heroic, or less, after being offered such a voluminous, well-packed record of his career and his legacy?

On the ground, the documentary reinforced everything that Jordanian observers, like me, had already thought of it. Watching Jordan dance around the 1986 Boston Celtics, the 1997-98 Bulls of their day, it’s clear that he was ushering in a new advanced era of basketball.

Michael Jordan, a patient, relies on teammate Scottie Pippen after scoring 38 points to lead the Bulls to victory in the “Flu Game” in the 1997 NBA Finals. (Susan Ragan / Associated Press)

Its performance is second to none. See Jordan transform into the greatest modern basketball champion, see him master the triangle offense, watch him turn to his teammates at the most critical moments (see: Paxson, John) , it’s the kind of waterproof grandeur that makes Jordan the standard for everyone who spoke after him.

In the last two episodes, watching the Bulls take on a series against the Indiana Pacers, watching Jordan crush the fatigue and the flu against the Utah Jazz will offer the latest confirmation of Jordan’s unrivaled status. And that will wipe out any lingering idea that the Bulls’ championships were easy.

But there are also gray corners. Should Jordan be such a jerk? Did he have to step over and cross so many people? Why was Jordan’s greatness so attached to loneliness, to the point where he spent much of the back half of his career in emotional quarantine? Why was he – and still is – so mean?

To be the player, the winner, the competitor that he was, these things apparently had to happen. It is at least the Jordanian version of the story. He was easily bored. (He has, after all, claimed half as many retirements as the championship rings.) It is particularly ugly to see Jordan revel in these past rivalries, to see him dismiss Clyde Drexler, Gary Payton and the others who were worthy adversaries.

But seeing these warts in HD didn’t make Jordan less magnetic. This is why people like me looked at the sneakers he wore at its peak and were still considering impulse shopping. That’s why some NBA leaders, older than me, flirted with the purchase of Jordan jerseys.

And that’s why more than 20,000 people – tennis champion Roger Federer being one of them – got on their Peloton bikes at 10 am Saturday morning to get on the soundtrack to “The Last Dance” with instructor Alex Toussaint, who wore Jordan’s famous red number. 23.

During this trip, Toussaint barked saying that Jordan had never asked his teammates for anything that he had not asked. With that, I pedaled faster for no other reason than I thought was what Jordan would have asked me.