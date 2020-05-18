‘The Last Dance’ ends with ‘exasperating’ question from Michael Jordan

Could the Bulls have won seven championships? Or eight?

After Michael Jordan and the Bulls won their sixth and final title in 1998, Chicago general manager Jerry Krause disbanded the entire team. Jordan retired, head coach Phil Jackson left the team, Scottie Pippen was traded, and Dennis Rodman was released.

It was a wave of movement that was expected for months, as Jordan hinted at his retirement all season and Krause told Jackson that he would not be coming back. But in the closing minutes of ESPN’s “The Last Dance”, Jordan suggested that even if the team’s top officials had decided to rebuild, they could have orchestrated another title race if they really wanted to.

A large part of the docuseries touches on the turmoil and shock of the egos that took place behind the scenes of this 1998 season, and Krause was at the origin of many dramas. Jackson said he left at the end of this season because he felt like his time had come, but Jordan blamed his departure on Krause.

“In ’98, Krause already said at the start of the season that Phil could go 82-0 and that he was never going to be a coach,” said Jordan. “So when Phil said it was the last dance, we knew it was going to be the last dance.

“Now they could have stopped it all in early 1998. Why say that in early 1998? “

Jackson also left because he didn’t want to coach a bad team. Chicago dumped all the other pieces it had left of the dynasty (Steve Kerr, Pippen, Rodman), and owner Jerry Reinsdorf said it would have been “suicidal” to bring everyone back.

“Their individual market value was going to be too high,” said Reinsdorf. “They weren’t worth the money they were going to get on the market. … I had no doubt that Krause would have built another championship team in a few years, but that was not going to happen instantly. “

Jordan saw it differently. He thought everyone would have taken out a small contract to pursue a seventh ring.

“If you asked all the guys who won in 98, Steve Kerr, Jud Buechler,” he said. “We gave you a one-year contract to try the seventh. Do you think they would have signed it? Yes, they would have signed it.

“Would I have signed for a year? Yes, I would have signed for a year. I had signed contracts for a year until then. Would Phil have done it? Yes.”

He admitted that Pippen might have needed to “convince”, but if Jordan, Jackson and Rodman were all on board, he thought Pippen would have come back eventually.

Instead, Jordan withdrew for the second time. He returned to play for the Wizards in 2001, but left for good after two uneventful seasons.

He is still considered by many to be the greatest of all time, but he may have had an even firmer grip on the title without the divide inside the Bulls organization.

“It was exasperating because I felt like we could have won seven,” said Jordan. “I really believe it.” We may not have, but man, unable to try, is something I just can’t accept. “