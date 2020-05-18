‘The Last Dance’: After the last episode, 5 sports documents to watch next

“The Last Dance” was a boon for sports fans overwhelmed by the lack of live sports during the coronavirus crisis. Epic docuseries on NBA superstar Michael Jordan and his last league season with the Chicago Bulls were also one of the highlights of TV of the Year, transcending his main subject while touching on hot topics such as celebrity culture, race and economics.

But the curtain falls on “The Last Dance” Sunday with the broadcast of the last two episodes. If the craze of the ESPN / Netflix project has whetted your appetite for more sports documentaries, here are some candidates who should be at the top of your list.

“O.J .: Made in America”

Available on: VOD

It would not be too offbeat to call this 10-part film “The Godfather” of sports documentaries. Like “The Last Dance”, this Oscar-winning 2016 series from director Ezra Edelman goes far beyond its sporting base to probe more precisely the problems of even greater resonance. The centerpiece of the film, of course, is the trial of former top footballer O.J. Simpson, accused of the murder of his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and his friend Ron Goldman. Chronicling the rise and fall of simpson with a propulsive tale, the film uses simpson as a pivot to probe racial tensions, celebrity obsession and other societal issues that clouded america during this period. If you haven’t seen it, you need to fix it. If you’ve seen it, you’ll likely find things you missed the first time.

“Muse of Kobe Bryant”

Available on: Showtime

It may still be too heartbreaking for fans to watch this 2015 documentary about Bryant, who was killed with his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash in January. But this film is perhaps the closest thing to “The Last Dance”, since Bryant and Jordan were so united in their spirit and their competitive spirit that they could have been brothers. (In fact, Jordan described Bryant as his little brother in a funeral eulogy at the Bryant Memorial.) “Muse” shows Bryant alive, arrogant, and candid as he reviews his career and the forces that influenced him all. throughout his life. The film presents a multitude of rarely seen sequences that date back to Bryant’s early childhood in Italy. There are also pictures of him enjoying his post-basketball life with his wife, Vanessa, and his daughters, who now has an additional poignant character.

“Hoop Dreams”

Available on: HBO

This fascinating historical documentary is a revealing portrait of two promising young basketball players from Chicago. Filmmakers Steve James, Frederick Marx and Peter Gilbert shot the couple 250 hours over a five-year period, documenting their lives before high school and what happened after they graduated. Although the 1994 film is almost three hours long, it is so captivating that you will not notice it. And like “O.J .: Made In America”, this proves some harsh observations about society and race. The Times national basketball writer Dan Woike calls it “the best basketball movie of all time”.

Formula 1 grand Ayrton Senna in “Senna”. (PDA)

“Senna”

Available on: Netflix

Woike is also a big fan of this 2010 documentary on a sport that is far from its rhythm – Formula 1. He joins many critics and audiences of the film festival who wave the checkered flag of “Senna”, the film of 2010 on Ayrton Senna da Silva, a Brazilian Formula 1 driver who gained prominence in the 1980s and was called the best racing car driver of all time. The film, which focuses on the pilot’s rivalry with French competitor Alain Prost, and is fully told through archive footage, was also a huge success with the public. Times film critic Kenneth Turan called the film “a thriller documentary, a story about engines and machines that is more than convincing because of the intensely human story it tells.”

“Free solo”

Available on: Hulu, Disney +

Viewers of this Oscar-winning 2018 film about “free climber” Alex Honnold who cannot hold their breath or find their pulse racing should be examined by their doctor. Honnold made headlines when he became the first person to fully climb the 3000-foot face of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park without ropes, anchors, or other supporting safety equipment. Honnold constantly attempts death with his quest to climb treacherous mountains with nothing to save him if he even makes a small move or miscalculation. Filmmakers E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin also put themselves in danger by recounting Honnold’s journey. Locate the largest screen possible to watch this poignant adventure.