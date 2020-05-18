Tesla to launch car with million-kilometer battery: report

Tesla is getting closer to the unveiling of its very first million-mile car battery.

The electric automaker plans to roll out Model 3 sedans containing a new, lower-cost, longer-life battery in China early next year, according to Reuters.

The upgraded batteries, with which CEO Elon Musk has long teased investors and rivals, are designed to last a million miles before breaking down and will allow Teslas to sell at a price as affordable as its gasoline competitors.

They were developed by the Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology in collaboration with battery experts recruited by Musk.

According to the report, Tesla’s goal is to achieve status as an electricity company, competing with traditional energy providers like Pacific Gas & Electric and Tokyo Electric Power.

Batteries, which have higher energy density and storage capacity while being cheaper to manufacture, will eventually reach Teslas in other markets, notably in North America.

Tesla also plans to implement new, high-speed, highly automated battery manufacturing processes designed to reduce labor costs and increase production in massive “fireballs” about 30 times the size of the gigantic ” gigafactory “from Nevada – a strategy wired to analysts in late April. by Musk.

With post wires