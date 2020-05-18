Supreme Court rings divided in Catholic teachers’ rights case

Supreme Court Justices Appeared To Be Divided On Monday Over Hundreds Of Thousands Of Teachers In Religious Schools Were Widely Denied Protection Of Civil Rights As They Heard Cases Involving Two People Expelled From Catholic Schools in Los Angeles.

The question is whether the constitutional protections for freedom of religion prevent denominational schools from being prosecuted if they discriminate against a teacher in violation of federal or state laws that protect workers.

Teachers’ lawyers have warned judges that a broad decision based on the church’s vision for its religious mission could severely restrict the rights of millions of other workers in hospitals, nursing homes, colleges, charities and daycares.

The argument had a new twist on an old doctrine. In recent decades, conservatives have avoided the term “separation of church and state” because they associated it with the liberal era when judges canceled prayers in public schools and prohibits state aid to children in parish schools. But a lawyer representing Catholic schools in Los Angeles refuted Monday’s argument by citing this principle.

“If the separation of Church and State means anything, it must mean that the government cannot interfere with the decisions of the Church on who is allowed to teach their religion,” said Eric Rassbach of Becket Fund for Religious Liberty. “The churches must choose those who teach the faith to the next generation. Courts should not seek to question these decisions.

He urged the court to quash the United States’ 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which authorized the prosecution of two former elementary school teachers who claimed to have been wrongfully dismissed by their Catholic schools. Rassbach won the apparent support of several of the court’s conservatives and perhaps a majority, judging by the questions they asked by telephone, as the court reconvened in the midst of the pandemic of COVID-19.

Judge Neil M. Gorsuch said that the courts should not question “any sincere religious belief”. If a school run by a church or other institution says that an employee teaches the faith or fulfills their religious mission, their word “should control” the result, he said.

Complaining about the teachers, Stanford law professor Jeffrey Fisher said that adopting this view would amount to “a real change in the law” and would leave 300,000 teachers and perhaps 1 million teachers. ” other employees of church-run institutions without the protection of state law authorities.

Fisher agreed that teachers who serve as “spiritual leaders” in a school or college fall under the so-called “ministerial exception,” which means that they can be hired or fired entirely at the discretion of the officials. church. But he said the court should not extend this notion to cover “lay teachers” in a Catholic school or nurses in a Catholic hospital. He said that former elementary school teachers whose cases are in court taught a daily lesson from a workbook on the Catholic faith, but had no special religious training or role, and therefore should not not be treated as if they were ministers.

One, Kristen Biel, said she was fired shortly after telling the director in 2014 that she had breast cancer and would need to be absent for surgery and chemotherapy . She sued under the Americans with Disabilities Act, which includes job protection measures for people with cancer. Biel died last summer while her case was before the courts, but her husband Darryl Biel continued the action against St. James School in Torrance. Agnes Morrissey-Berru sued for age discrimination after being fired from her teaching position at Our Lady of Guadalupe School in Hermosa Beach.

The Supreme Court will not decide whether teachers have been subjected to unlawful discrimination, but only if they can continue their prosecution.

Fisher won the support of judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who said she was troubled to give a “categorical” shield to church employers, regardless of the employee’s complaints. She cited the “striking example” of the dismissal of Biel after requesting leave for cancer treatment, and asked if a teacher in St. James could have lost his job for denouncing the nun in charge who was stealing from money. Ginsburg raised another hypothesis: what would happen if a teacher was fired for reporting sexual harassment from a priest?

Judge Stephen G. Breyer agreed and said that special protection for churches should be reserved for questions of religion. A church would be justified in dismissing a teacher who did not teach religion properly, he said. “Why do you need more?” he asked the school lawyer.

It was not clear how Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. would decide. Eight years ago, he wrote a 9-0 opinion that dismissed the lawsuit of a “teacher called” at a Lutheran school in Michigan. Religious rights advocates cite this opinion and say that it broadly applies to teachers in religious schools. Fisher and the 9th circuit stated that this applies more closely to teachers who have a special religious role or extra-religious training.

The court seized the two Los Angeles cases to decide this question. These are Our Lady of Guadalupe against Morrissey-Berru and Saint-Jacques against Bienne.

“This is an important time for our community of faith, especially our schools,” said Adrian Alarcon, spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. “We defend our freedom to choose who can teach, inspire and advance the faith in our Catholic schools, free from government interference.

But National Women’s Law Center president Fatima Goss Graves said a ruling in favor of schools “could seriously affect the civil rights of millions of workers, including 1 million employed in religious hospitals. These cases threaten decades of social progress for millions of workers – including essential labor forces currently on the direct path of an unprecedented pandemic. “