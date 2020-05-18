Sophie Wazzan, a water sports star in Marymount, remains focused

Throughout the spring, The Times will speak with high school seniors whose sports careers have been interrupted by the coronavirus epidemic.

Last name: Sophie Wazzan

School: Los Angeles Marymount

Sport: Water polo / swimming

Key statistics: Scored 85 goals and 286 water polo interceptions; participated in the 500 and 200 freestyle swimming

Fall plans: Will attend Indiana

On the sudden end of the swimming season:

“We were looking to break records. … It has been longer than I have been out of the water since I was 10 years old. I’m still not used to it. “

On life without sport:

“There is a lot of free time that I have never had before. It is really interesting to see what I imagined to try to entertain myself. I have never had anything like this in my life. “

On the new things she discovered in her spare time:

“I cooked a lot, from cookies to cakes.”

His speciality:

“Coffee cake. It’s pretty good.”

On training without a regular pool:

“We have dry land training sessions from my trainer. We bought a swimming lanyard which we attach to a tree and swim to a stop in the pool. “

At the start of his swim:

“I started swimming at the age of 10 because my mother said I had to choose a sport. She said I could choose something other than swimming, so I started swimming. “

On the lessons she learned:

“It made me think a lot more and think more about myself and what I do and how I live my life.”

Where she sees herself in 10 years:

“I see myself working in an economic consultancy.”

Video interviews of each athlete are available at latimes.com/sports/highschool.


Source —–> https://www.latimes.com/sports/highschool/story/2020-05-17/marymount-swimming-water-polo-sophie-wazzan-indiana-coronavirus-shutdown

