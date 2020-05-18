Share capital company hopes to take advantage of Cirque du Soleil bankruptcy

The private equity giant that brought Cirque du Soleil to the brink of bankruptcy now wants to share the loot, The Post learned.

Texas-based TPG Capital has positioned itself to make money from a long-awaited Cirque du Soleil bankruptcy by turning into a lender in a last-minute maneuver that makes the company’s existing lenders cry, according to sources.

On March 30, the entertainment company, of which TPG is the majority shareholder, transferred the majority of its global brands to a brand new entity, a lead lender told The Post. The next day, the Montreal company – known worldwide for its flashy acrobatic and aerial numbers – missed an interest payment on its $ 900 million senior debt, paving the way for its bankruptcy, according to reports and sources. .

What happened next is essential: TPG and other Cirque shareholders – including the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, Canada’s second largest pension fund and Shanghai-based Fosun International Ltd. – provided Circus $ 50 million in emergency funding.

Instead of granting the loan to society as a whole, they directed it to the new brand unit, a move that instantly strengthened their bankruptcy status, sources said.

As a simple shareholder, TPG would have been obliged to support existing lenders in the event of bankruptcy. Likewise, if she had loaned millions of dollars to the largest company, she would have been forced to take a back seat in bankruptcy, experts said.

While there is no evidence that aggressive TPG maneuvers are illegal, lenders say they could challenge the transaction in court because it was made at a time when the company knew it was going to default on its existing debt.

“TPG will use the interim financing to take advantage of” in the event of bankruptcy, the irritated principal lender told The Post. “It’s very aggressive.”

“Greed is what it is,” said a restructuring lawyer who knew the issues but was not involved in the case, who questioned the “shareholders’ right to transfer assets away from lenders to on the verge of bankruptcy. “

TPG, led by billionaires David Bonderman and James Coulter, bought Cirque in a 2015 deal that valued the entertainment giant at $ 1.5 billion. TPG left with a 60% stake, the Caisse and Fosun took smaller stakes, while the co-founder of Cirque, who plays the accordion and fire eater, Guy La Laliberte, obtained 10%, which he then sold to the Caisse.

The entertainment company, which started with a diverse team of street performers, was charged $ 1.2 billion in debt in the deal. Even though it was profitable before coronavirus blockades crushed ticket sales, he only had $ 20 million in cash on his balance sheet and had access to an $ 85 million line of credit. , according to Moody’s investor service.

In early March, after closing its show at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, among others, the Cirque announced temporary layoffs for 95 percent of its 4,679 employees – and that was before the pandemic had run out of money to keep the lights on and pay down its debt

After failing to pay interest in late March, the company officially defaulted on its debts, the company told The Post.

In a press release, TPG defended its actions by declaring that the creation of the subsidiary was “recommended by the independent transaction committee” of the company’s board of directors “to establish a structure that would guarantee that Cirque could seek and receive a emergency funding, which otherwise would not be available due to the continued disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. “

Indeed, the subsidiary has undoubtedly increased the chances of favorable loan conditions by putting the new lenders on the same level as all the others. But current TPG lenders also claim to have offered $ 100 million in emergency funding that has been turned down, the lender’s source said.

Although TPG offered its loan at a slightly lower interest rate of around 5%, existing lenders were unable to make a counter offer, the person added.

Cirque du Soleil declined to comment on the claim, saying only that an independent committee “concluded that the funding proposal from current Cirque shareholders was the most favorable.”

The irritated lenders plan to present the board with a new loan of $ 50 million at an even lower interest rate, they said. If the company accepts, they will regain control of the bankruptcy and TPG and its co-investors are once again at risk of losing the $ 630 million they spit to buy the company.

If the board rejects the proposal, the lenders “will use the response to try to prove that the board should not be trusted,” said Jones Day chief counsel Bruce Bennett, who is not involved in the process. .