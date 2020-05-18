New Hampshire High School Gives Ski Lift Graduates To The Top Of The Mountain

A New Hampshire high school has scheduled a ski lift graduation, abandoning an in-person ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Seniors from Kennet High School will each climb up to graduate on a ski lift, with an empty seat between each student, which will take them to the top of a 2,000-foot summit of Cranmore Mountain.

“People will climb on top of them, graduate, take pictures of them on the top of a mountain, go to a different place with a second photographer and get a pretty amazing backdrop,” said the school principal. , Kevin. Carpenter in an interview with WCAX.

Students will be called in alphabetical order to climb to the top of the mountain, which should take 30 minutes per graduate.

They respect the rules of social distancing by having an empty chairlift between each student.

“Everyone is excited about this,” said Carpenter.

Any of the 172 graduates who do not want to ride a chairlift can graduate at the foot of the mountain, which is located just under eight kilometers north of the school.

Students are working on a soundtrack for the start and that there is also interest in a post-graduation parade of cars, said Carpenter.

“Is it cool to live in a ski town and graduate from the top of a mountain by chairlift?” It will certainly be a memorable day, ”said Rebecca Deschenes, director of marketing for Cranmore. The union leader.

Students across the country participated in virtual or modified graduation events during the pandemic.