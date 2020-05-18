Netflix premieres season 2 of The Politician on June 19

It’s an election year, so naturally “The politician” returns for another campaign.

TVLine has learned that season 2 of the satire produced by Ryan Murphy will air on Friday June 19 on Netflix. The second season resumes after a time jump teased in the Season 1 finale, with former high school student Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) now attending college in New York and contesting Dede Standish (Judith Light), longtime tenure, for a seat in the New York State Senate. “Dede’s re-election was supposed to be easy,” according to the official description, “but Payton – who sees this as the next step on his way to the presidency – must decide what type of politician he ultimately wants to be in order to succeed, even if it means to reveal secrets, lies and a throuple. “(Yes, you read that last part.)

Bette Midler plays the role of Dede Hadassah Gold’s chief of staff, with Gwyneth Paltrow taking over her role in Season 1 as Payton’s mother, Georgina. Co-stars Zoey Deutch (Infinity), Lucy Boynton (Astrid), Julia Schlaepfer (Alice), Laura Dreyfuss (McAfee), Theo Germaine (James) and Rahne Jones (Skye) will also be back for Season 2, as we can see in the first images published by Netflix. Check out the gallery below.