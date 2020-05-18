Michael Jordan’s Air Jordan worn by the game sells for a record $ 560,000

Michael Jordan’s actions continue to soar.

With the hugely popular “The Last Dance” series, which gives a new dimension to the basketball icon’s career, a pair of autographed sneakers worn by players from Jordan’s 1984-1985 season was sold on Sunday for a record $ 560,000, bringing in about four times as much money as Sotheby’s expected.

The previous sales record of $ 437,500 was recorded last summer on a pair of original Nike prototype running shoes. The two pairs of shoes belonged to Jordy Geller. The purchaser of the “Air Jordan 1” has not yet been revealed.

Geller, who bought Jordan’s sneakers in 2012, said that the attention generated by “The Last Dance” – about six million viewers per episode – had led him to sell the legendary shoes. The highest price previously spent on a pair of Jordan’s game sneakers came three years ago, when a pair of his 1984 Olympic shoes was sold for $ 190,373. The “Air Jordans XII” of the 1997 NBA Final “Flu Game” were sold for $ 104,765 in 2013.

“Jordy always has a great sense of timing for these things,” said Brahm Wachter of Sotheby’s, according to the action network. “We are delighted with the price. It just testifies to the incredible legacy of Michael Jordan and the people who recognize him as the greatest athlete to ever play. “