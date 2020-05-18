Michael Jordan has a softer side

Michael Jordan may have had a reputation for being a fool to his teammates, but he showed a much nicer side to the people around him.

ESPN’s Sunday episode of “The Last Dance” documents Jordan’s close relationship with Gus Lett, his security guard during his run with the Bulls. Jordan had “a real hot spot with its security guards,” according to Ahmad Rashad, in particular Lett.

Lett was a former Chicago police officer and “a bit of a bad ass at the time,” according to Jordan’s friend George Koehler. Lett befriended Jordan when he broke off in his second year, and their friendship grew.

“When people felt they were entitled to certain things, Gus made them clear,” said Jordan. “It was Gus.” He was a protector, but he was more than that. I saw it to be more than that. “

They became so close that Lett became a father figure to Jordan, who had lost his father in 1993 after his assassination in North Carolina.

“[Jordan] would make him cry at two in the morning, and Gus would get up and go see him, “said Tisher Lett, Gus’ wife. “Everything he needed, he would take care of him.”

“I had to have it with me wherever I went,” said Jordan.

In 1998 Lett was diagnosed with lung cancer. According to the Tampa Bay Times, Jordan helped pay for his medical expenses and made sure he was admitted to the Northwestern Hospital.

“Michael was the first to notice him sick,” said Tisher. “They were traveling somewhere and he called me to tell me, Tisher, that you should take him to the doctor.”

“He was there at the hospital with us, he was there with me. He was there for him. “

Later in 1998, Jordan and the Bulls participated in one of their most difficult battles in their entire dynasty race, the Eastern Conference finals against the Pacers. Indiana took Chicago to Game 7, only the second time since its first title.

Before game 7, Lett returned from his leave at the United Center, frail and 20 pounds lighter. Jordan guaranteed that Chicago would win the game – and they did, in a tense affair, with Lett seated near the touchline.

After the match, Jordan gave Lett the match ball.

“He was an inspiration,” said Jordan. “I wanted to win this game for Gus.”