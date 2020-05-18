‘Last Dance’ director says Michael Jordan has lowered his guard

Jason Hehir, director of “The Last Dance”, conducted 106 interviews over three years for the 10-part docuseries on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. But what is arguably the most poignant moment of the film happened in the first 45 minutes of his first interview, when Jordan became moved by talking about the way he had treated his teammates.

It was a side of Jordan that few people outside of his close friends and family had ever seen, and that naturally led to questions about how Hehir immediately developed such a strong bond with Jordan.

Hehir, 43, met Jordan a few months earlier. He said there was no personal connection at the time, and there is not any more now.

“You see Michael’s personality coming out,” said Hehir. “We sit with him in a relaxed setting. It is a credit to Estee Portnoy and Curtis Polk, his two closest advisers, for putting me in front of him a few times before the cameras roll, so that we can develop a little relationship. “

Hehir said he has not spoken to Jordan since the documentary first aired last month.

“It’s completely professional,” said Hehir. “I will probably never speak to Michael again after that. It’s not the relationship we have, but he needed to know that he could trust me and he had to know that we were in a safe space when we had these conversations. What you see there is comfortable Michael. “

The documentary was originally scheduled to air between games in the NBA Finals in June, but it was sped up for broadcast during that five-week period while most of America is home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“On January 1, 2020, we had no episode ended,” said Hehir. “It lasted up to three episodes on March 16, when everything stopped.”

Hehir and his team of five editors had to finish the final episodes of the documentary from their apartments in New York because two employees from their editing facility tested positive for COVID-19. The last two episodes, which will be broadcast on Sunday, were produced remotely.

“I could normally walk down the hall and stop at an editor’s office and say,” Let’s try this song and try this shot, “said Hehir. “When you are at home, these discussions are on Zoom and then a file is sent to me and I receive it by e-mail and I download it via a Zip drive and I have to download it on Vimeo and then I will watch it and I will take my notes and we will meet again. A process that would have taken three minutes takes three hours and sometimes a few days.

“If you extrapolate this by hundreds of decisions, we have to take it every day, it makes it exponentially longer. I really feel like episodes 9 and 10 are two of the strongest episodes in the whole series and they were made entirely from our apartments, but I don’t think we’ve lost an ounce of quality. ”

These circumstances played a role in the first eight episodes leaked online last month. This was not the case with the last two episodes. Episode 9 was locked when episodes 5 and 6 aired on May 3, and episode 10 was locked when episodes 7 and 8 aired last week.

“If you wanted to cheat and watch an unfinished version of the show, you might find it,” said Hehir. “The reward people get for staying and waiting a few days is that they can see the final version as we wanted it to be, and they can share those moments with their friends and family in person or online or Zoom.” They can all watch it together and at the same time as if it were a live sporting event.

“It’s disappointing that some people are watching the unfinished product. They’re taking the cake out of the oven when it’s still raw. I can’t stop people from doing that, but I’m looking forward to people watching the finished final version on Sunday and experience it with the rest of the world. We don’t have many moments of connection that we can live together these days. “