Klaus Meine of Scorpions says “Wind of Change” is not written by the CIA

by May 18, 2020 entertainment
The lead singer of Scorpions has dismissed rumors that the 1990 group’s powerful ballad “Wind of Change” was written by the CIA as a piece of Cold War propaganda.

Klaus Meine appeared on SiriusXM’s “Trunk Nation” where he explained that a reporter contacted him for a podcast investigating the mystery of the epic hymn.

Journalist Patrick Radden Keefe was look into theories that the CIA collaborated with the German hair metal group to create a ballad that would change the world.

“It was the Moscow Music Festival for Peace,” Wind of Change “- but that’s what it was about,” Meine said on “Trunk Nation”.

“And in the middle of the interview, he says,” Klaus, have you ever heard the story that “Wind of Change” was written by the CIA? “And I burst out laughing, I totally burst out laughing.”

Although he thought the idea was funny, the Scorpio singer said it was fake news.

“I thought it was a lot of fun and I just laughed. It’s a very entertaining and really crazy story, but like I said, it’s not true at all, ”he added. “As you would say the Americans, this is false news.”

Source —–> https://nypost.com/2020/05/18/scorpions-klaus-meine-says-wind-of-change-not-written-by-cia/

