How ‘Vida’ on Starz made queer the quinceañera in season 3

Tonatiuh was 5 years old when he locked the door to his aunt’s bedroom and tried on his first dress.

One Thursday evening in November, Tonatiuh, who plays Marcos Zamora queer, flamboyant and non-conforming to genre in “Vida” by Starz, put on another. A much larger and more special dress.

“This tightness is good,” said Tonatiuh, 27, to costume designer Hannah Jacobs, who stood behind him, adjusting the corset of the voluminous and voluminous turquoise tulle dress.

“You can make it tighter lower but not higher,” he said, his hands pressed to her stomach, sucking on her stomach.

He danced a quick overview of the choreography that he would perform on screen in a few hours: his silver high heels were punctuated by a song in his head. His arms sliced ​​through the air. It was just good. He could move and dance comfortably in the quinceanera dress.

Costume designer Hannah Jacobs, right, helps Tonatiuh, center, get dressed before walking on the set. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

In the third and last season of “Vida”, Lyn Hernandez (Melissa Barrera) launches to her best friend Marcos a double epic “queerceañera” inspired by the 80s: a celebration of the 30th anniversary, but strange and sexual.

“I always wanted Marcos to have a double quince“And put it in a big quinceanera dress, said the showrunner “Vida” Tanya Saracho, who directed the episode “Queerceañera”.

In Mexican and Latin American cultures, quinceanera is a celebration of a girl’s 15th birthday. It carries religious connotations and is considered a rite of passage that marks the transition of a girl from childhood to the young woman. The celebration begins with a mass and is followed by a feast, during quinceanera traditionally wears a tiara and a wedding dress. She has a father-daughter dance and is endowed with a toy doll, symbol of her last childhood gift.

Boys don’t get quinces or something that looks like them.

A close-up of Tonatiuh quinceañera gloves. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Saracho didn’t have one either. Instead, she spent her 15th birthday in Europe, dancing the waltz in Vienna.

So when Saracho and the “Vida” team brainstormed ideas for the quinceAesthetics, she looks back on her adolescence. She found inspiration “Quinceañera” revolutionary 1987 mexican telenovela she grew up watching Mexico with a very young Thalía and Adela Noriega.

“There is this iconic image in the opening segment,” said Saracho, describing the chamberlains in “fake soldier outfits” (Barrera wore a sexy one for her role as Marcoshambelána) and the scene featuring Thalía in a giant white dress, swinging back and forth on a swing.

Remembering this, she said to herself enthusiastically: “We have to go all out on” Quinceañera “from the 80s”, with the telenovela melodrama, swing, music. “Everything. But queer.”

So they did it.

Detail of the “Queerceañera” cake on the “Vida” tray. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

When reconstituting a quinceanera, the first order of business is the dress.

“For me, everything was born out of a little boy’s fantasy and materialization,” said Jacobs about the concept of the dress design.

She was thinking about what a young Marcos “was not allowed to participate in” when he was a boy and wanted to “give him all his hopes and dreams. To give him this fantasy.

“It was a great fairytale moment for me,” she said. “Tiempo de Vals” by Chayanne, a song often chosen for quinceanera waltz, was also in his mind. She watched the video clip dozens of times to find inspiration.

Jacobs found the dress in the famous Santee Alley in downtown L.A., the same flea market where teenage girls are looking for their own giant puffy dresses. A large part of her skirt was cut and reworked, and part of the boning was removed so that Tonatiuh could move and dance freely.

Finding a balance between masculinity and femininity in the dress was difficult at first, but they soon realized that they didn’t need to force it: Tonatiuh’s male body would take care of the former. “We really loved the way the heart-shaped collar of the dress was something so ultra-feminine, but against her pecs, shoulders, neck muscles and biceps, that was the moment that really melted these two worlds, “said Jacobs, as did the juxtaposition between her high heels and hairy legs.

Actor Roberta Colindrez, center, on the set of “Vida”. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Capturing the tradition of quinceanera the dress was as important as emphasizing its fun, sexy and modern touch. “Quinceanera the dresses are iconic, so I think there was an element to honoring that, but also an element of who he is now and how he chooses to present himself and give him that power, ”said Jacobs.

After all, it was not a typical celebration. As Jacobs put it: it was “a ratchet party”.

But it’s more than that too. For Esti Giordani, the author of the episode, the party is a question of visibility.

“Something so binary like” You’re a woman now “, there is an inherent obliteration” of homosexual, trans and non-gendered people in traditional celebrations like quinceaneras, she said. Instead, in the “Vida” fashion, the episode highlights the LGBTQ community and allows Marcos to recover this rite of passage as a queer person and not a binary one.

“I think the episode is so vibrant with this joy,” she said.

Tonatiuh, on the left, walks on the set for the episode “Queerceañera” while the costume designer Hannah Jacobs wears the tail of the dress. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

In November, Tonatiuh strutted in glittery pink on a cold Los Angeles night, her silver high heels snapping at every step on the sidewalk. Behind him, the tail of her quinceanera dress spread like a wand.

“Heeey, la vida es desmadre!” he exclaimed to the actors and the team. “Life is a riot!”

Tonatiuh, who has a Mexican and Nicaraguan heritage, is a “woman presenting a man”. Growing up, he was sensitive and emotional and loved to play with dolls. He often dreamed of having a quinceanera, just like her cousins.

At 13, he spoke to his father. “He said,” OK. I love you and you are still my son, ”he recalls. The following year, he told his mom. “I called her at work and I thought, ‘Mom, I have something to tell you. “His response was something like,” Oh. Do you want a cookie? “

The actors Monet Allen-Kemp, on the left, Adrian Paul Arroyo, in the center, and Aris Rahim stand in front of the make-up and hairdressing tent before going on the set. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

“The Queer Latinx culture is very unique,” he said. “Our desires, our desires, our fantasies are unique,” he said. “This is what the show is about. It is expressing something that has not been expressed in a traditional form. It allows people to witness.”

This visibility is one of the reasons why Tonatiuh has continued to act: so that it can trigger a change in the world.

“We have the ability to affect people in a really deep and powerful way,” he said. “This is why I became a storyteller, to change the way humanity thinks, how we think and see, and how we can treat each other to create a more empathetic and tolerant society.

“And so if that means putting a quinceanera a dress and a tiara and blames on the screen, “he said, referring to dance movement, “so be it.”