Homecourt Advantage tournament allows the diversion of coronaviruses

Wimbledon has its refined strawberries and its cream. The US Open has the pulsating energy of New York. The Homecourt Advantage tournament sometimes had peacocks howling behind the trees that overlooked the beautifully manicured clay court where six of the best male tennis players in Southern California tried to remember how to strategize, compete and manage the pressure that they had not suffered for more than two months.

The setting was idyllic and intimate at the two-day event, which was held in front of approximately two dozen responsible remote spectators at the Rolling Hills home, tennis fan and real estate investor Scott Douglas. Sam Querrey beat Ernesto Escobedo 4-3 (6), 4-1 in the semifinal and outlasted Brandon Holt in the final with a 3-4 (7) win, 4-1, 10-8, but the scores were less important than the fact that the players had something to play and saw familiar faces after weeks of isolation and limited workouts that left them wanting to take on more challenges.

With sport suspended worldwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was as close to competition as tennis should be seen for some time. It was not a touring event, but it was a step forward from training, providing players with a fun diversion and serving as an ideal model for the sport’s short term future.

Sam Querrey, left, takes a glass of water while referee Albert Ton, masked to protect himself from COVID-19, waits for action to resume against Brandon Holt in the final of the Homecourt Advantage tournament on Sunday. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

“I think there should be more,” said former USC coach Peter Smith, coach Querrey and coach of Holt. “It is as if we had been transported in the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s. Opening of a backyard. “

The players shared a pot of $ 10,000. Again, not at the level of a tour event gain, but everything helps when there is little other income coming in for most players. “When you play in front of two people and for a few dollars, it’s a little more motivating than playing no one,” said Smith.

Tennis started to come back to life with a series of exhibitions in Germany a few weeks ago and a men’s UTR Pro Match Series event in a private home in West Palm Beach, Florida this past weekend. A women’s UTR tournament is planned for the next weekend on this site. These events, however, had no spectators. Rolling Hills fans, most of the players’ friends and family, added a warm touch. “My father hasn’t watched me play in a few months,” said Escobedo, a resident of West Covina, whose father, also named Ernesto, works for UPS.

Querrey, the highest ranked player in the group at 45th in the world, also hopes to see more small events like this that will rely on local players. “If the tour continues to be suspended, the more there will be who can appear better, because they are really fun and the guys really enjoy it,” he said. “It was great. They did a great job.”

Sam Querrey returns a shot from Brandon Holt in the last round of the Homecourt Advantage tournament on Sunday. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Holt, the youngest player at 22, had a good weekend. Friday, he received his virtual diploma from USC. On Saturday, he did well in the round robin, but narrowly missed his progress to the semi-finals. At about 9:20 a.m. on Sunday, Douglas called and asked him to replace Bradley Klahn, who had suffered a back injury and could not play. Holt, who lives nearby, was happy to oblige.

Holt started the day with a 4-3 (5), 4-3 (8) semi-final victory over former UCLA exhibition Marcos Giron, who has not forgotten Bruins’ rivalry Trojans. “This cuts deeply,” said Giron, smiling.

In the final, Holt won his tiebreaker in the first set when Querrey, the blow, committed a double fault, but Querrey regained his marks in the second set by breaking Holt’s serve in the third and fifth games. The match was decided by a great tiebreaker, when Holt struck a long forehand.

“It was so much fun,” said Holt. “I think as long as people are safe and out of touch, as we did in this tournament, there is no reason why we should not start playing tennis. I don’t think anyone here has ever felt in danger, ever. We are able to play tennis far enough so we are not close to each other.

Sam Querrey, left, and Brandon Holt hit rackets instead of shaking hands after Querrey won the Homecourt Advantage final on Sunday. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

“I guess that’s the name of the game, trying to figure out how to attract fans and trying to figure out how to travel. Things like that are what’s going to be difficult when the professional tour resumes.”

Meanwhile, Escobedo said it had heard of some exhibitions that would take place in the coming weeks at Palos Verdes, but did not know where. Holt was ready to replay at Rolling Hills. “I’m going to tell Mr. Douglas to start the second round,” said Holt.

It didn’t scare Douglas. “We would like to start again,” he said.

Backyards open the rule.