Hertz replaces CEO as coronavirus causes dramatic quarterly loss

Hertz Global Holdings appointed Paul Stone as chief executive officer on Monday a few days after the American car rental company expressed doubts about business continuity after a larger quarterly loss.

Hertz, supported by billionaire investor Carl Icahn, suffered a “sudden and dramatic negative impact” on his business due to the coronavirus crisis, which has crushed the demand for rental cars because people cancel their trip and stay at home them.

Last week, the company revealed it had missed a loan repayment and asked lenders to extend the payment term until May 22. A week earlier, the company said lenders had given it until May 22 to develop a viable financial structure that “better reflects the economic impact of the coronavirus. “

Hertz, which operates the rental brands Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty, said Stone has replaced Kathryn Marinello, who will stay with the company as a consultant for up to a year.

Stone was most recently executive vice president of Hertz and director of retail operations in North America.

With Reuters