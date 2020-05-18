Former Mets manager Art Howe released from hospital fighting coronavirus

HOUSTON – Former major league director and indoor field player Art Howe was released from a Houston hospital on Sunday after being in intensive care for coronavirus.

“Relief, back in my own room. It’s just delicious, ”said the 73-year-old former Mets director. “It lasted about five days. I finally feel a little better. Still unable to eat well, my taste buds are giving me a hard time. It’s just nice to be back home and hopefully continue to progress. “

Howe will be isolated at home for another week or two.

Best known as manager of the “Moneyball” playoff teams in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Howe confirmed Thursday night that he has been struggling with the disease since he first experienced symptoms of COVID-19 May 3. He went to the hospital by ambulance on Tuesday.

Howe spent 12 seasons in the majors as a player, primarily at second and third. He played for Pittsburgh (1974-75) and Houston (1976-82), but missed the 1983 season with an injury before playing two more years for St. Louis (1984-85). Howe hit 0.260 with 43 homers and 293 RBI. His only playoff homerun in three playoff trips was in 1981 in the NL Division against Los Angeles.

Howe began his managerial career in the major leagues with the Astros in 1989 and led them for five seasons.

He took over the A in 1996 and led them for seven years, winning 600 regular season games and leading Oakland to the playoffs three times. These teams became known for the unconventional method then used by general manager Billy Beane of using sabermetry to assess players. Author Michael Lewis wrote a bestselling book on the A called “Moneyball,” and it was later made into a film starring Brad Pitt as Beane and Philip Seymour Hoffman as Howe.

Howe was released from his A contract after the 2002 season and became the Mets manager for two seasons. He has a record of 1,129 to 1,137 in major tournaments.