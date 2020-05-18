Fed Powell Warns Unemployment Could Reach 25% Depression

Fed Powell Warns Unemployment Could Reach 25% Depression

He said the economy had a good chance of rebounding faster than it did in the 1930s.

“When the Depression, well, when the crash happened and all that, the financial system really failed,” said Powell. “Here, our financial system is strong.”

But he took the opportunity to warn again that Congress will have to spend more to avoid lasting damage, even after US lawmakers have spent billions of dollars on American businesses and consumers.

The most important policy goals should be to “keep workers at home, get them to pay their bills,” he said. “Keep the families solvent so that when that happens we will come out the other end of it, we will be able to have a strong recovery.”

Source —–> https://www.politico.com/news/2020/05/17/powell-unemployment-depression-25-percent-264500

