Fashionable property: Elon Musk now sells seven Californian homes

Elon Musk has vigorously doubled his promise to “own no home,” himself listing five of his California properties for a combined amount of $ 97.5 million.

The five properties – four in Bel-Air and another in the expensive Hillsborough neighborhood of Silicon Valley – follow two other Bel-Air homes that Musk put up for sale in early May for a combined price of $ 39.5 million. Like the two houses before her, each property is listed as “for sale by the owner” on Zillow.

Musk confirmed last week during an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast that he was selling the houses, telling Rogan that he intended to rent.

Bel-Air properties include a modern mansion and three houses on a cul-de-sac nearby. (NearMap)

The latest houses to hit the market include a modern mansion on Chalon Road and three adjacent houses on a nearby cul-de-sac. The Hillsborough Estate sits on 47 hectares of land with hiking trails, formal gardens and a 10-room mansion dating from 1916.

Earlier this month, he listed another mansion on Chalon Road for $ 30 million and the former Gene Wilder estate for $ 9.5 million.

Selling your homes in California may not be the only move the tech billionaire will make in the future. In a tweet last week, Musk said he would move Tesla’s California headquarters “immediately” in response to orders for Alameda County home stays. A few days later, he defied county rules by reopening the automaker’s Fremont plant.

Bloomberg first reported the latest announcements.