Elac Presley’s Graceland scheduled to reopen this week in Memphis

Elvis Presley’s Graceland announces that it will reopen Thursday after the close of visits and exhibitions due to the new epidemic of coronavirus.

The tourist attraction in Memphis, Tennessee, said Sunday it has adjusted its tours and its restaurant and retail activities since it closed in March.

The tourist attraction of Memphis centers on the life and career of the late rock n ‘roll icon. It attracts around 500,000 visitors each year, including international travelers.

Graceland said in a press release that it reduced visits to the old museum converted to Presley’s house to 25%, forcing employees and encouraging visitors to wear face masks, and limiting restaurant capacity to 50% .

Temperature controls for customers and employees will be put in place and hand sanitizing stations will be installed, said Graceland.

“We are helping Memphis and Tennessee regain some sense of normalcy,” said Joel Weinshanker, managing partner of Graceland Holdings, in a statement.