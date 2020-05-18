Documentary by Michael Jordan: 45 takeaways from ‘The Last Dance’

Five weeks ago, Michael Jordan was mostly a memory – a tongue-twistering icon, who won a title and sells products. Sunday, after 10 hours of “The Last Dance”, it is clear that he is still the most dynamic living basketball player 20 years and more after winning a title for the last time.

Millions of people watched the documentary take us from the start of Jordan with the humble Bulls to their final championship victory in 1998, leaving a decade of rivals in its wake (with a curve ball being the only enemy it does couldn’t win).

With no sport to keep a country stuck at home, “The Last Dance” was like a weekly Super Bowl, something people could watch together and chat all week. He provided hair salon fodder (seriously, how underrated Horace Grant was) and a load of new memes, with “Tablet Jordan” possibly even overwhelming “Crying Jordan”.

Sunday ended.

Here are 45 dishes to remember the most interesting of the last two episodes of Sunday.

1. Is there a better way to open an episode with Jordan landing a punch on Reggie Miller and looking at footage from a 1993 game, saying, “Don’t hold it back. Let him go.”

2. Reggie Miller is one of a handful of NBA players who have stood up to Jordan. And he is one of the many who failed to defeat him. When they clashed in Miller’s rookie season, he went to Jordan. Jordan started to catch fire, and as he walked on the ground, he said to Miller, “Never speak litter to Black Jesus.”

3. Wait, did the Pacers shave their heads for the playoffs? The playoff haircuts should be one thing again.

4. Bob Costas called the Bulls Pacers game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals the most memorable of their close season in 1998. Scottie Pippen, with a chance at victory, missed a pair of free throws. Larry Bird (with assistant coach Rick Carlisle) set up a game for Miller to hit a match winner. Jordan’s chance to put the Bulls in place 3-1 was missed by “millimeters,” said Miller. He pushed back – but the pushing gods would later equalize things.

5. Producer: “What is your motivation to participate in the NBA finals in 1997?” Jordan (coldly): Karl Malone MVP winner.

6. Bryon Russell told baseball player Michael Jordan he could keep it. “From then on, he is on my list,” said Jordan. And in the first game of the 1997 final, Jordan got it.

Steve Kerr and Michael Jordan. (Associated press)

7. Was the “flu game” really the “poison pizza game?” “If anything, I can be a decoy,” Jordan told Phil Jackson. Well, it’s a hell of a lure. “He stayed with that,” said Pippen. 44 minutes, 38 points, an incredible match.

8. “I’m sure he looked at me as a surplus,” said Steve Kerr of Jordan. In episode 9, we will finally deepen the story of Kerr – the story of his father, the way he shaped his game after John Paxson once he arrived in the NBA. Kerr’s father was a professor of Middle Eastern studies at UCLA. “Going to the Pauley Pavilion in the early 1970s as a 5 or 6 year old was magic,” said Kerr.

9. Steve Kerr’s father, Malcolm, was murdered in 1984 in Beirut. For Kerr, the death of his father is still an obvious source of pain. Kerr said he and Jordan never discussed the loss of their father.

ten. “Michael’s ultimate confidence comes in the playoffs if you pass,” said Kerr. After crossing the finals, with 28 seconds left, Jordan discreetly tries to tell Kerr that the ball is coming to him. And Kerr yells, “I’ll be ready.” It was. “Tonight,” said Jordan after the game, “Steve Kerr has won his wings.”

11. All Kerr had to do was hit a winner in the final. No biggie.

12. The Bulls have only been eliminated twice in their six league innings.

13. The ties between NBA stars and their security guards remain strong today. Jordan relied on his father figures, in particular Gus Lett. Lett had lung cancer, but returned before game seven of the 1998 Eastern Conference finals with the Pacers. “He was an inspiration to me. I wanted to win this game for Gus. “

14. Kerr hit a big three in the middle of the fourth quarter to push the Bulls ahead of Indiana. “We had the best team. I really believe it, ”said Miller. “But the championship DNA, the championship experience, really came to the fore in the seventh game for Chicago.”

15. Lett, holding the game ball Jordan slipped at the end of game 7, “It’s okay,” said Lett, visibly touched. “It’s OK.”

16. “Here in this building is like sheep to wolves,” said Phil Jackson before the opening game of the 1998 NBA Finals in Utah. The children of Michael Jordan, appearing for the first time in the documentary, said that their mother would not let them attend the match because the crowd was too hostile.

17. “I am not Shaq.” Jordan said three times when the Jazz swept the Lakers.

18. The Jazz scored 54 points in the third game in the NBA Finals. 54. Points. In. A game. “Was it actually the score? Is it the final? Jazz coach Jerry Sloan joked after the game.

19. Dennis Rodman missed training in the NBA Finals to appear on “WCW Monday Nitro” with “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan. “It just keeps you focused on the final. Not ours, “Jackson told the media. Rodman literally fled journalists waiting to speak to him after his first training.

20. The last blow Michael Jordan took as a member of the Chicago Bulls was an airball to the match 5 buzzer.

21. The Bulls were significantly quieter before Game 6 than they were before Game 5, especially Jordan, who a Bulls staff member compared to a lion hiding in the shadows.

22. In the first game of match 6, Scottie Pippen’s aching back was kindled. “He was in so much pain. So disabled, “said Bulls coach Chip Schaefer. “When Scottie left,” recalls Jackson, “we were just sort of standing.” Pippen came back for the second half, “barely getting up and down,” said Jordan.

23. Still, Pippen was there, a bold performance that should probably erase the memories of his migraines from years ago.

24. Fighting fatigue and playing alongside a clearly diminished Pippen, Jordan had an incredible 30 second seconds in game 6. He first hit Russell and scored on a layup – Bulls down one. Jordan then sneaks up and strips Malone in the post.

25. Pippen: “Getting out of hell was the only thing I could think of.”

26. “I just have to choose when and when to attack,” said Jordan. And with a little boost from his left hand, Jordan shakes Russell and swish, his last shot from the bull.

27. “Everyone says I pushed back. B ——-, ”said Jordan.

28. The Bulls still had to make one more stop to win the No. 6 title. In the group, a hampered Pippen swore to try to take matters into his own hands. And exhausted, Jordan wipes himself with a towel.

29. With 5.2 seconds remaining, John Stockton gets a clean but lacking look. Jordan celebrates by putting six fingers in the air. Pippen, fighting through tears, famous. And Rodman has a crotch with jazz fans.

30. “Can you believe it. Six. Six. Six of them …” said a champagne-soaked Jordan to Pippen. “They can’t win until we quit.”

31. After the party, Jordan celebrates with… Leonardo DiCaprio? Jordan watched “The Man in the Iron Mask” before game 6.

Michael Jordan celebrates the look of Karl Malone in the Bulls’ victory in game six in the 1997 NBA Finals. (Reuters)

32. Chic for Malone to get on the Bulls bus to congratulate them after the series. More chic for Jordan’s Salt Lake City hotel suite to have a piano.

33. Jackson thanked Bulls general manager Jerry Krause during the team’s championship rally. Krause was booed. But when asked about it now, Pippen called Krause the greatest managing director of all time.

34. “There are great players who have no impact beyond their sports. And there are certain sports figures who are becoming a more important cultural force, “said former President Barack Obama. “… Michael Jordan and the Bulls have changed the culture.”

35. Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf offered Jackson a chance to coach the team after winning his sixth title, but he thought it should be a rebuild.

36. Reinsdorf said he thought the older Bulls players were worth too much money in the market to bring them back.

37. “We knew they weren’t going to keep the team,” said Jordan, referring to the fact that everyone knew it was the “last dance” from the start.

38. Jordan said he would have signed for a chance to win a seventh title, and he thought everyone would have it too (Pippen would have needed to convince).

39. Jordan takes no comfort in coming out on top. “It’s exasperating because I felt we could have won seven,” said Jordan. “… but not being able to try is something I cannot accept.”

40. For their last meeting, Jackson asked his players to write down what the team meant to them. Jordan even wrote a poem. And then they burned the words in a can of coffee.

41. “We sometimes saw him as a tyrant. But that day, he showed compassion and empathy for all of us, ”said Kerr.

42. “Started with hope …” said Jordan of the Bulls. “We have gone from a team of s —- to one of the best dynasties of all time. All we needed was a little game to light all that fire. “

43. Maybe the wizards will be in the sequel.

44. The final shots of the documentary are Jordan, as a rookie, talking about wanting to bring respect and win in Chicago, with a cut for him, the black shirt lit, a cigar lit in his hand as the camera turns off.

45. Back to the real world.