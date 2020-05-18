Coronavirus may soon be detected by sneezing on the phone

There is nothing eternal about this development.

The coronavirus could soon be detected by sneezing or coughing on a phone, using a tiny sensor that will produce results within 60 seconds, reports say.

Engineering professor Massood Tabib-Azar from the University of Utah said he is leading a team of researchers to develop a quarter-size device that can be plugged into the phone’s charging port and test the saliva particles for the virus, Metro UK reported.

“If someone breathes, coughs, sneezes or blows on the sensor, they will be able to tell if they have COVID-19,” Tabib-Azar told the branch.

If the virus is present, there are strands of DNA in the sensor that would bind to the proteins in the virus, which would trigger electrical resistance that signals a positive result, said Tabib-Azar.

“The sensor would change color or visually indicate the presence of COVID-19 so that it can be seen with the naked eye,” said Tabib-Azar.

Tabib-Azir said the gadget could be available within three months since it had already created a prototype of the sensor a year ago to help detect the Zika virus transmitted by mosquitoes.

“The plan is to program it to identify COVID-19 instead,” said Tabib-Azir, who received a $ 200,000 grant from the National Science Foundation Rapid Response to develop the new device, according to KTVX news station.

Tabib-Azir noted that the gadget could be produced inexpensively and would also be a less invasive way to scan for the virus.

People are currently being tested using a nasal swab where mucus is collected from the back of the nose and throat.

“I think it will help a lot to open up the country and give people the peace of mind that they are in a safe environment,” he said. KSL-TV news station.