Coronavirus: Clippers to reopen training center on Monday

Starting on Monday, the Clippers reopen their Playa Vista training center for the first time in two months to allow players to do limited and voluntary training, rehabilitation and physical well-being, a declared someone unauthorized to publicly discuss the plan. Angeles Times.

The Clippers are the latest NBA team to reopen their facilities in recent days, as home orders linked to the COVID-19 pandemic have eased across the country. Portland and Cleveland were the first, followed by Utah, Orlando and Miami soon after. The Lakers reopened their facilities at El Segundo on Saturday.

NBA rules allow a maximum of four players to enter the facility at the same time, each player being allowed to work with only one coach, according to NBA rules, and no head coach or assistant coach can participate. Even with such restrictions in place, training was considered important for the mental well-being of the players as well as for their physical condition.

Still, for many Clippers – and almost all of the team’s players have stayed in southern California – they will be back on the field for the first time since the NBA suspended its season on March 11. Lawrence Frank, president of the basketball operations team, said in early April that “very few” players had access to a hula hoop while staying at home.

With the players essentially confined to their homes, the team compensated by shipping the players’ exercise equipment and organizing group training sessions via video chat. The Clippers, who had the second best record in the Western Conference, behind the Lakers, at the time of the NBA shutdown, adopted “win the wait” as the mantra of their choice during the break and found different ways to keep players engaged beyond group training sessions. Celebrities and athletes such as Chris Rock, Michael Phelps, Mike Tyson, Larry David and Peyton Manning spoke virtually with team members, coach Doc Rivers said Friday during an appearance at a NBA Virtual Leadership Conference.