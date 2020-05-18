China eases resistance as calls for global coronavirus investigation rise

As the number of coronavirus infections reported worldwide are approaching the 5 million mark; China has slightly reduced its resistance to growing calls for an investigation into the origin of the pathogen.

China reported the world’s first new coronavirus cases in the city of Wuhan to the World Health Organization on December 31. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have since claimed that the United States had evidence that the disease came from a laboratory in Wuhan, in the central province of Hubei in China.

While US intelligence officials have said the theory is possible and among those under investigation, most scientists – including the United States’ foremost infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci – believe that the virus has natural origins and has probably been transmitted to humans by wild animals.

FBI warns China launches cyber attacks to steal coronavirus research

More than 100 of the 194 member countries of the World Health Organization now support an international investigation into the origin of the disease, including in the United States, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Turkey and the United Kingdom. -United. Australia and the European Union were to table a formal motion for such an investigation Monday at the annual meeting of the World Health Organization’s main decision-making body, the World Health Assembly.

“It is about working together to equip the international community to better prevent or counter the next pandemic and ensure the safety of our citizens,” said Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne. said sunday.

“In all of this, we are counting on China to play its full role, in accordance with its weight and responsibilities at the global level,” said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in a statement. opinion piece published Friday.

The Assembly resolution calling for an inquiry would require the support of two-thirds of the member states, some 130 countries.

Beijing was initially firmly opposed to any investigation into the genesis of the virus, but the past few weeks have softened its stance as calls for an independent investigation gained ground.

“China and other countries have taken an active part in these consultations and have agreed on the unification of the text,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said in Beijing on Monday. But he suggested that with many countries still plagued by the pandemic, Beijing said the discussion on an investigation was premature, and it stopped before China openly supported a vote on the measure on Monday. World Health Assembly.

Security guards patrol outside the wholesale market at Huanan Seafood, where the new coronavirus was detected very early in Wuhan, China, January 24, 2020. HECTOR RETAMAL / Getty



Chinese President Xi Jinping prepared a speech for video presentation at the opening ceremony of the Assembly. He has been invited to send remarks by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who has himself been criticized by the Trump administration and other WHO states for having been too favorable to China in its response to the pandemic.