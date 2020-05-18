Carmen Electra seals her resurrection from “Last Dance” with a kiss

Carmen Electra returned to the small screen for Sunday’s finale of “The Last Dance”, celebrating the Bulls Championship with her future husband Dennis Rodman.

The 48-year-old actress was seen kissing the Larry O’Brien Championship trophy with Rodman, 59, after the Bulls defeated Utah Jazz at the end of the 1997-98 NBA season. The former “Baywatch” star also posted a screenshot of the pair on Sunday.

“I would like to thank ESPN, MJ and everyone involved in the production for asking me to be part of” The Last Dance, “wrote Electra.

Electra spoke about her relationship with Rodman in a previous episode of “The Last Dance”, detailing a mishap at Rodman’s Chicago apartment. She also described their sexcapades in a separate interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“One day when the Bulls had a day off from practice, Dennis said he had a surprise for me,” Electra told the publication. “He blindfolded me and we get on his bike. When he finally removed my blindfold, we stood at the Bulls training center on the center court. It was crazy, like two kids in a candy store. We ate popsicles in the fridge and we made love almost everywhere – in the physiotherapy room, in the weight room. Obviously on the ground. “

Electra and Rodman married in November 1998 and separated less than a year later.