Canadian jet plane pays homage to front-line worker accidents, killing

At least one person was killed and another seriously injured when a Canadian Snowbirds jet crashed into a house, causing a fire on Sunday, The Royal Canadian Air Force said. The Snowbirds aerobatic team flew over the region as part of Operation Inspiration, a tribute to frontline workers coronavirus pandemicaccording to Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

The city of Kamloops said the plane crashed at 11:40 a.m. Pacific time, crashing shortly after takeoff at Kamloops Airport, some 260 miles northeast of Vancouver.

Witnesses told CBC that the jet followed another jet when it appeared to veer up and go around the tarmac before diving. The wreckage was apparently seen scattered around the neighborhood.

“One of the planes continued and the other … was a fireball,” said witness Annette Schonewille. “No noise, it was strange, and then the plane just made a cartwheel and fell from the sky. Just boom, straight ahead, then a burst of black and black smoke.”

A Canadian plane crashed Sunday morning in the town of Kamloops in British Columbia, Canada. Facebook / Kerri Turatus



Rose Miller, who lives directly across from where the plane crashed, told The Associated Press that a couple in the early 1970s lived at home. They were not injured because the woman was in the basement and the man was behind the house at the time of the incident.

The Jets arrived in Kamloops on Saturday after flying over Alberta, according to the CBC. On Sunday morning, the Snowbirds tweeted that some mountain passes have low cloud cover, which would not be safe to cross.

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau tweeted condolences to those affected by the crash and wrote: “My thoughts are with the brave members of the [RCAF]”The PA stated that the Snowbirds are the Canadian equivalent of the US Air Force Thunderbirds or the US Navy Blue Angels; they also flyovers across regions of the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic.