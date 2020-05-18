Canada’s Air Force plane celebrates workers’ frontline accidents

A Canadian Air Force plane crashed into a home on a tribute tour to front-line coronavirus workers – leaving at least one person in hospital, authorities and witnesses said.

The Royal Canadian Air Force said a plane from the Snowbirds – the Canadian equivalent of the US Navy Blue Angels – collapsed in Kamloops, northeast of Vancouver.

A person was in hospital after paramedics and air ambulances responded to the accident, said British Columbia Minister of Health Adrian Dix.

Video published on social networks showed two Snowbirds taking off together and veering into the sky – when, a few seconds later, one of them overturned and spiraled to the ground.

The images appear to show at least one person ejected from the plane, before it disappears behind the trees and an explosion is heard.

Kerri Turatus, who lives in the neighborhood where the plane fell, told NBC News that the plane hit a house, engulfing it. It was not clear if anyone was home at the time.

It “sounded like a gunshot outside my window,” said 30-year-old Turatus.

Debris was strewn across the street and a wing protruded from her neighbor’s garage, she said.

Another neighbor, Kenny Hinds, said he saw a parachute about 20 feet above the house.

“I heard” bang, bang “and just as I looked before it left my view of the house next to me, I saw the Snowbird coming down straight,” he said. .

“I saw what looked like a parachute about 20 feet above the house, and it disappeared from view, and the parachute was not yet fully deployed – it was still somehow high below.”

The flight was part of “Operation Inspiration,” which launched on April 29 in Nova Scotia to cheer up and celebrate first responders and healthcare workers in the midst of the pandemic.

