Blue calamintha bee: a rare metallic bee that could be extinct in Florida

Florida researchers have rediscovered an “ultra-rare” metallic blue bee that hadn’t been spotted in years – so long that experts weren’t sure it still existed. Florida Museum of Natural History researcher Chase Kimmel found a blue calamintha bee on March 9, according to a Release of the museum.

This blue calamintha bee specimen collected is one of five specimens from the Florida State Collection of Arthropods in Gainesville. PHOTO OF THE FLORIDA MUSEUM BY CHASE KIMMEL



“I was open to the possibility that we couldn’t find the bee at all, so the first time we spotted it on the ground was really exciting,” said Kimmel.

Since then, more elusive bees have been spotted, but research efforts on the insect have been curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The museum wrote in the statement that it was the first time seen since 2016. The blue calamintha bee – or Osmia calaminthae – has unusual facial hair that is used to collect pollen.

It is a unique insect for a number of reasons, said Kimmel: it collects pollen on its face, leans on an endangered flowering plant and is found mainly on Lake Wales Ridge, a habitat in central Florida.

“We observed a small bright blue bee catching (an Ashe calamint flower) and rubbing its head on the top of the flower 2-3 times,” says Kimmel’s statement. This behavior is unusual and a unique feature of the blue calamintha bee: “We were quite shocked to see it.”

Florida State Wildlife Action Plan for 2019 list the blue calamintha bee as a kind of “greatest conservation need.”