Back to school? Short MLB project restricts prospects’ choices

Nick Frasso prefers not to think about the worst case.

Launcher Loyola Marymount, after all, is a hopeful among the top 100 MLBs according to MLB Pipeline, a pick expected in the first five rounds in a year where this distinction has never been more important.

“Hopefully I will finish” in the first five rounds, he said. “It’s something I think I can do.”

But then Frasso stopped, took a deep breath, and envisioned the other outcome that the massively shortened MLB project by five rounds this summer had created.

“Otherwise,” he continued, “I can go back to school for another year, graduate, and [re-enter the draft] next year. But I hope I’m in the top five. “

This concern is omnipresent among the best prospects in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. Almost two months after the cancellation of the university baseball season, radical changes to this summer’s MLB draft were confirmed last week. For most players, the news brought everything but relief.

The 2020 project will last five rounds instead of the usual 40, for a total of 160 selections, including the choices of compensation. Those selected will be able to sign contracts with signing bonus values ​​equivalent to those of last year’s class, although all but $ 100,000 per player will be carried over to 2021 and 2020.

Meanwhile, those who do not hear their name will be faced with a choice: sign for a maximum of $ 20,000, an ultra-reduced rate, or wait to enter a future project when the circumstances of the sport have returned to normal.

It seems that by capping signing bonuses at such a minimal amount, the MLB is signaling to undrafted players that they should return to school for at least a year. The minor leagues are not expected to resume until 2021, so even if a player signs up, they probably won’t have anywhere to play this summer.

“It is not a big thing for all of these young men who have been fighting for most of their lives to have a chance at being drafted this year,” said USC coach Jason Gill. “They have been driving and working so hard for a year. It’s almost like an Olympian. “

Except that instead of putting the gold medals at stake, the changes made by the MLB cast doubt on entire professional careers.

“I know guys who were ready to be drafted,” said Frasso. “Now nothing is guaranteed.”

This is the case of all prospects who plan to become pro this summer, whether it is the Arizona State hitter, Spencer Torkelson, who should be among the top three choices in total after having successfully completed 54 circuits during his two university seasons, or the hundreds of prospects who were stowed as a draft pick in the middle of the round.

UCLA coach John Savage is already preparing for the potential ripple effects of the MLB modifications to the project. (Stephen Dunn / Getty Images)

“I have no control over the project,” said Torkelson. “I prepare for everything, I prepare for everything. When things are settled, I will be ready. “

But it is the prospects of the middle group, middle and high schools who will miss the cut in five rounds, who are faced with the most frustrating scenario. In normal years, players in the sixth through 10th round, and even some chosen later, receive signing bonuses well in excess of $ 100,000, money from which they live during their low-income minor league years. But now they may have no choice but to wait and hope that better financial conditions come back in future projects.

“This is going to affect professional baseball and college baseball in many ways,” said Trenton Denholm, a UC Irvine pitcher who was rated provisional prospect # 129 by the MLB Pipeline. “It sucks for a lot of guys. I have teammates and I’m sure there are guys in almost every school who were considering a draft that could end up going back to school. “

UCLA baseball coach John Savage is already predicting potential knock-on effects.

If this year’s draft had been the normal 40 laps, Savage thought that seven of his Bruins eligible for the draft (in four-year universities, only seniors, juniors and second-year students of 21 could participate in the draft ) would be selected. In a five-round draft, however, he doubted more than three – outfielder Garrett Mitchell and pitchers Holden Powell and Zach Pettway – were serious contenders to choose from.

“I feel for them,” said Savage. “Everyone who has been in professional baseball has always had the luxury of 40 rounds. Now it’s the first generation of players looking at five. Who would think that the MLB draft will have fewer rounds than the NFL draft? “

Mitchell is considered a top 10 pick and Powell should be a fourth or fifth round pick. Pettway, on the other hand, is projected to be “anywhere from a fourth round to a choice of 10th round,” said Savage. “So the news of five rounds radically changes his chances. His chances of coming back [to school] look much better now than they do. “

Unwritten high school prospects could face an equally unsatisfactory choice. Those attending a four-year school would, in most cases, be ineligible for the project before the end of their first year. Going to a junior college would keep a player eligible for the draft next season but would come at the cost of an NCAA scholarship.

“There is no benchmark here, nothing to base that experience on,” said Jared Halpert, trainer for a Studio City Harvard-Westlake High program that includes two early-game picks from outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and shortstop Drew Bowser.

“Each individual and each case will be different. There could be children who would say differently: “It is the first round or it is nothing”, where it is perhaps no longer the case, and obviously vice versa … because of the complete unknown the situation, what college baseball will look like, what professional baseball will look like. “

This will create a talent block that could be felt for years. Even if the 2021 project would include at least 20 rounds, competition for space will be tight among a class of de facto dual projects, putting anyone not chosen through another year of potentially crippling uncertainty.

But with the 2020 MLB draft rules leaving few other realistic options, this winding road looks like the only way for players to go.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a big free agency [this summer], in terms of eligible high school or junior college or sophomore students, “said Gill, whose best prospect at USC, Jamal O’Guinn, is not guaranteed to be chosen.” MLB knows this. “But I think it’s just a sign of the times, right? They’re stuck between a rock and a hard place just like us. It’s not really anyone’s fault.”