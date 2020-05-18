Appreciation: Fred Willard from comedy, beloved American weirdo

Fred Willard, the beloved American weirdo, a colossus of eccentric normality, is gone. For an actor rarely performed in a main role – he is probably best known for the improvisational films by Christopher Guest, including “Best in Show” and “A Mighty Wind” – the enormous feeling of cultural loss caused by his death on Friday is remarkable. Not a character actor as much as a character who has acted, he has always been himself in an essential way. If you wanted a type of Fred Willard, you had to bring in Fred Willard: it was a secret ingredient, a special sauce, useful in all kinds of occasions and never out of demand. And we will never have this recipe again.

This does not mean that he had no scope, but only that the variations of his performances were always on a theme of Fred Willard. You have two for the price of one: the actor and the role, the person and the personality, superimposed, inextricable. Meeting him on screen was always a little exciting, as if we had met him on the street. (“It’s Fred Willard!”) By looking at him, you perceived the trained professional, but also a person who could have gone astray on a set, be given a script – or not – and say “Action”. Indeed, it is obvious how useful and adaptable his talents were, both from the quantity of his credits and their range, which went from the mainstream to the fringe, comforting to transgressive, “Everyone loves Raymond” to “” Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! ”

Willard was already over 40 years old when the essentially falsified talk show “Fernwood 2 Night”, on which he played Jerry Hubbard, the announcer’s presenter, to Martin Mull’s host, Barth Gimble, made it ( somehow) famous in the mid-1970s. Not that one can say to look at him: with a square jaw, broad shoulders, with good hair, a broad smile and bright eyes, he was childish even as a than senior. (He might be shy about his age, interviews reveal; I can’t be the only one surprised to learn that he was 86 when he died.) Jerry Hubbard set a model for Willard’s characters to come – self-confident, well-fed, oblivious to criticism, sun (“Have you ever wondered where the weight goes when you lose it? There is probably a huge mountain of yellow fat that they will discover some hand, where the elephants die or something, “asks Jerry to a diet guru.) Willard and Mull had been touching up several times over the years, including Mull’s” History of the Whites in America “, as romantic partners on “Roseanne” and like robots in an episode of “Dexter’s Laboratory”.

Fred Willard has wind chimes for sale in a skit on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (Randy Holmes / ABC)

Before “Fernwood,” there was a decade and a half of regular work, including the comedy scene in Greenwich Village, a stint in Chicago’s second city, and the improv comedy group Ace Trucking Company, which appeared often on variety shows and talk shows in the late 1960s and early 1970s. There were guest photos on “The Bob Newhart Show”, “Laverne & Shirley”, “The Love Boat” and “Love American Style”.

Next came “Spinal Tap” and guest films – a travel agent and a community theater star in “Waiting for Guffman”, a distraught commentator in “Best in Show”, a sitcom actor who became director of folk group in “A Mighty Wind” and more. – as well as roles in “Roxanne” by Steve Martin, “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me”, “Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle”, the films “Anchorman” and “WALL-E”. Television appearances included “Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman”, “King of the Hill” and Scott Aukerman’s “Comedy Bang! Stroke!,” who owed more than a little to “Fernwood”. He hosted the reality series “Real People” and the political puppet show of Sid and Marty Krofft “D.C. Follies. “A passage of seven episodes on” The Bold and the Beautiful “earned him a Daytime Emmy in 2015. This is only the tip of a very large iceberg. The quality of the projects has varied over the years, but not the quality of the work.

Lately, and this year, there has been a recurring role in “Modern Family,” like Frank Dunphy, father of Phil of Ty Burrell, and regular appearances on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” play a variety of characters in topical sketches (much like he did earlier for Jay Leno’s “Tonight Show”). If Willard finally seemed a little worn out by time, his Fred Willardness remained intact: he was straight, radiant, playful, bizarre, with a voice capable of reaching the last row of the theater: “Have you ever pulled a body from the ocean, Jimmy? “he asked, as the captain of a cruise ship.” Sometimes they don’t have eyes. “Later this month, he’ll be seen in Netflix satire of Greg Daniels “Space Force”, as the father of star Steve Carrell, with a cast so apt that one would have liked to think about it years ago.

Fred Willard as Fred Naird in the next Netflix series “Space Force”. (Aaron Epstein / Netflix)

Willard looked like a responsible adult – it’s not surprising to find that he graduated from two separate military schools – but inside it was an amusement park, not just the roller coaster and the carousel, but the haunted house and the gallery of mirrors. The more straight the role, the more ironic the mere presence of Willard may seem; and yet it could be subtle and touching too. During his last appearance on “Modern Family” in January, while following the bottom of a discussion which will be the last, he reaches out and reassures his son’s arm, a relaxed gesture and a beautiful moment.

There is innocence about his characters, including the version of himself that he has made to appearances on shows, speaking a blue sequence, making good but very often bad jokes, appearing in “Late Night With David Letterman “, where he was a frequent guest, with a knife sticking out of his chest. Even when they are doubtful, Willard’s people are difficult to hate; the smallest of them are so comfortable in their own skin, so excited by their inspirations, so confident in their philosophy that they become in a way more reassuring than worrying. (“He would say whatever he thinks,” said Willard of Jerry Hubbard. “If he got angry and pouted, it would only be for a few seconds and it would open again.” ) They leave you with the impression that somehow everything is fine, even if it derails, making it a particularly bad time to lose the man who gave them life.

Last year, during a memorable appearance in the Netflix skit “I think you should go with Tim Robinson,” Willard, in a sassy handlebar mustache, played a stand-in organist at a funeral. His instrument was best suited for a circus and his performance included horns and break plates, as if it were the most suitable thing in the world. He is all smiles.

“Keep on going?” he asks. Yes, we would still like to respond.