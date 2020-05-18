Apple reopens 25 other stores in the United States, will soon be the world’s top 100

Apple Inc. will open more than 25 of its brand name stores in the United States this week, the company announced on Sunday, continuing a gradual process that has unlocked doors in nearly a fifth of its locations worldwide.

The iPhone maker closed all of its stores outside Greater China in March in response to the spread of the coronavirus. It began closing its more than 50 stores in Greater China in January and reopened in mid-March.

“Our commitment is to reopen our stores when we believe the environment is safe,” Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s trade manager, wrote on Sunday in a note on the company’s website.

Stores will impose social distancing rules, limit occupancy, and some will only offer curbside or storefront service, she said.

Apple does not disclose its retail store revenues. Direct sales, including retail stores, the Web, and business sales, accounted for 31% of its $ 260 billion in revenue in 2019.

CEO Tim Cook last month declined to provide prospects for the June quarter, citing business uncertainty created by the virus. First-quarter sales in China, reflecting store closings and closings in China, totaled $ 9.46 billion, down about $ 1 billion from the same period a year earlier.

Last week, Apple reopened its first five stores in the United States, forcing customers and employees to undergo temperature checks and wear masks before entering the premises.

Apple has 510 stores worldwide and 271 in the United States.

The 9to5Mac website has announced that the company will reopen 10 of its stores in Italy from Tuesday.