Aidan Elbettar of Newport Harbor looking forward to success at UCLA

Throughout the spring, The Times will speak with high school seniors whose sports careers have been interrupted by the coronavirus epidemic.

Last name: Aidan Elbettar

School: Port of newport

Sport: Athletics, shot put / discus

Key statistics: Won Division 2 southern section in shot put and discus in 2019 and started 2020 as state best with scores of 63-8 and 200-8, respectively

Fall plans: Attend UCLA

On the cancellation of the track season:

“My interrupted season is really bad, but I’m trying to look forward without putting too much into it because it will only make me fall, and I still have four years to go to UCLA.”

At the start of the season with personal bests:

“I felt like I could really start throwing further and more efficiently, especially with the way my training was going.”

At 6 feet 8 inches, 310 pounds, why he gave up football:

“It was the risk of injury. I like athletics a lot more than football. I decided that since I was a big guy and on the line, they were going to go get my legs. … I didn’t want to risk hurting my knee while playing football. “

On training without a training center:

“I exercise on a sidewalk or a sidewalk. You can’t launch exactly because you don’t want to break a window. … I lift about an hour a day. “

On how the sport stop changed it:

“It made me review what I have around me and what I hadn’t enjoyed before. I didn’t really like having time outside [throwing]. Now I have realized how close I can be to my family. “

Where he sees himself in 10 years:

“I would like to continue launching … but my goal in life is to be a firefighter.”

On the lessons he and his classmates in 2020 learned:

“We have learned to be patient. Looking at this, we don’t have an exact time, let’s start over. Remember your focus and your goals, because if you forget now, you cannot achieve it later. “

