A tropical weather system is developing near Florida. Is this a sign of a busy season ahead?

The official start of the hurricane season is still two weeks away, but the first named storm will likely form this weekend. With hurricane season widely should be very active this summer and fall, is this a signal that these forecasts are already materializing?

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of ​​low pressure that is gradually improving near southern Florida and the Bahamas. They give the system an 80% chance of development throughout the weekend. If or when it develops sustained winds of 39 mph or more, the storm will be named Arthur.

For the 6th consecutive season, we can have a form of tropical system at the start of the season (before June 1). This is the last visible image of the hybrid system. He has an 80% chance of development this weekend as he moves northeast. pic.twitter.com/6GBBUn0fZN – Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) May 15, 2020

If Arthur does form in the next few days, it will be the sixth consecutive season with early tropical development occurring before the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season on June 1. The Atlantic basin has had systems appointed before June 1 of each year since 2015.

The last 5 Atlantic hurricane seasons have produced an early season storm before June 1. Will it happen again this year? pic.twitter.com/mnN8Rgj4QR – Hurricane Tracker application (@hurrtrackerapp) May 8, 2020

Either way, the system will produce heavy rain and gusts of wind at a tropical storm force – 39 mph or more – in South Florida Friday and Friday evening. Then the system will head northeast into the Bahamas on Saturday.

Early next week, the storm is expected to move up the east coast just offshore in cooler waters, with likely gradual weakening. Although there is a good chance that it will stay offshore, it is worth watching as another storm in the eastern United States may try to bring it closer. Either way, windy winds, breaking waves and perhaps even minor coastal flooding are on the east coast.

It should be noted that the system can be either a tropical system, which is a purely tropical depression, with what is called a “hot core”, which means that hot air constitutes the whole system. Or it can be called a hybrid – subtropical system – which contains both hot and cold attributes. Hybrid systems generally take longer to develop and are generally not as strong.

This time of year, subtropical systems are more common as they are formed using fresh, higher level air basins left over from the winter and spring season. This helps to destabilize the atmosphere, which facilitates the formation of systems when the water temperature is not yet warm enough.

Typically, water temperatures above 80 degrees Fahrenheit are required for tropical training. Currently, the general area where the system is expected to form in the Bahamas is close to, if not slightly below, the 80 degree threshold.

The early formation of tropical systems in recent years raises the question: does climate change contribute to it?

Colorado State University’s Dr. Phil Klotzbach, one of the country’s leading hurricane forecasters, said warming water could be taken into account, but was more nuanced than that. “While many of the storms that have formed during the preseason in recent years have formed on abnormally warm water, possibly due to climate change, this system near South Florida is actually a exception, “he said.

Referring to the graph below, Klotzbach said: “Here is a graph showing the current sea surface anomalies and the approximate trajectory of this disturbance. The waters near where the storm is currently located and where it should follow are near their long-term average values. “

Sea surface temperature deviating from normal. WeatherModels.com



Water temperatures in the tropical Atlantic and around the world have risen in recent decades, mainly due to human-induced climate change. This provides higher octane fuel for tropical storm systems.

“There is a great deal of confidence that the length of the season is linked to ocean temperatures,” said Dr. Jim Kossin, NOAA tropical cyclone expert. “The first starts have become earlier and the last endings have come later, but there is a lot of uncertainty in the signal.”

Part of this uncertainty is related to our increased ability to assess storms. Klotzbach said that the increase in marginal systems at the start or end of the season is partly due to better observing ability. “These are exactly the type of storms that has become much more commonplace with the development of microwave sensors that allow better detection of weak hot nuclei, “he noted.

Dr. Phil Klotzbach



Kieran Bhatia, hurricane and climate researcher and former postdoctoral fellow at Princeton University, cited the same general research and agrees with Klotzbach: “All of this proves that it is very difficult to produce meaningful trends. who conclude that storms from the previous season are more likely due to climate change. “

That said, Bhatia said there were build consensus that global warming will cause more intense storms in the future, as well as higher storm surges due to sea level rise and higher precipitation totals due to higher air temperatures hot. “There is growing evidence to suggest that climate change is already increasing the magnitude of these dangers,” said Bhatia.

With the increase in early season storms, a debate has arisen within the meteorological community over whether to postpone the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season to an earlier date, perhaps in line with the East Pacific season which begins on May 15.

CBS News has contacted the National Hurricane Center to find out if there are plans to do so. Dennis Feltgen, meteorologist communications and public affairs officer for the NHC, said: “There are no immediate plans to change anything, only to open a discussion of the pros and cons.”

One argument against starting the season earlier is the fact that early season systems are generally not very strong or efficient. Klotzbach said: “In the satellite era (since 1966), we only had two hurricanes before June 1 and no recorded hurricane (since 1851) hit the American continent before June 1.”

As for whether early departure is a problem for the coming season, Klotzbach did not say much. “Historically, storm activity at the start of the season tells you very little about the level of activity for the next season,” he said.

But there are many other reasons to believe that this hurricane season will likely be busy. Like CBS News first reported At the end of April, all major seasonal forecasts call for a season well above normal with 14 to 20 possible named storms.

The main reasons for these alarming forecasts are above normal temperatures in the tropical development region of the Atlantic Ocean and cooling waters in the tropical Pacific, indicating a possible La Niña formation by fall. The Niñas generally corresponds to the active cyclonic seasons of the Atlantic.

Klotzbach’s April forecast called for 16 named storms this season, above the average number of 12. At the time, Klotzbach felt there was a chance to develop La Niña, but since then he has come to believe in it more strongly . “I would say that I am certainly more in favor of the poor conditions of La Niña now for the peak of the season than I would have been a month ago.”

Klotzbach’s next seasonal forecast is due out in early June, and we will see if the increased risk of La Niña prompts him to increase his forecast. Anyway, for those in potential hurricane areas, with the start of the season only two weeks away and complications from the coronavirus pandemic, it would be a good idea to start preparing early.